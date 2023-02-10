MANISTEE — Ludington couldn’t put a stubborn and game Manistee girls basketball team away until the fourth quarter, but when the final horn sounded the Orioles emerged with a 52-40 victory Friday night and secured sole possession of the first West Michigan Conference Lakes Division title.

The Orioles have won or shared five straight league championships, including the last four in the old Lakes 8 Activities Conference. The title is the seventh in eight seasons.

The league championship is Ludington’s 28th in program history in four different conferences.

“It’s cool,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “To win it outright is a big accomplishment for those girls, and to play against a really talented Manistee team that can shoot like that all the time.

“Just finding the (Jayna) Edmondson girl, the (Libby) McCarthy girl and then Lacey (Zimmerman), she also can shoot it … they just make it hard for you to guard.

“We had trouble finding them all night. I was proud with the fact when they cut it to eight going into the fourth, we were able to stretch it out and get a little bit of a lead there halfway through.”

Ludington’s lead reached 12 points, 34-22, with 3:50 left in the third quarter on a 3-point bomb by Olivia Lynn. But the Chippewas had the last word when Zimmerman nailed a 3-pointer which cut the Orioles lead to eight, 34-26 at the buzzer.

A 4-0 spurt extended the Orioles’ lead to double figures again, 37-26, early in the final period as Emma McKinley rattled in a medium range jump shot.

While the Chippewas struggled to get anything to fall against Ludington’s tall timber, the Orioles scored six more points, Elianna Jeruzal capping the 10-0 push with a 3-pointer deep out of the corner.

It gave the Orioles their biggest lead of the game at 17 points, 43-26, with a little more than half of the fourth quarter having elapsed.

“We never went away,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. “We were always there, just hanging, just hanging. It got to be six points, then it went back to 14. It got to be eight points, and it went back to 12.

“But, we were always there and kept coming at them. Some missed shots and errant passes, things like that. I think, too, their height advantage really hurt us.

“They were getting rebounds and post-up moves. When they’d need a bucket, they went inside, and they got it.”

A lot of that inside game was provided by Lynn, who scored six big points inside in the fourth quarter.

Both teams started out slow, with the Orioles gaining a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. McKinley and Hannah Glanville each splashed a three for the Orioles.

Edmondson two 3-pointers for the Chippewas in the second quarter to keep them right on the Oriole’s heels, as Ludington had only a 10-9 edge and went into the half with a 25-14 lead.

“I think we settled in the first quarter, especially early, for some shots that we can get any time,” Stowe said. “With the defenses we see, this is the 100th game in a row we’ve seen packed 2-3 (zone).

“With Keelyn Laird, Olivia and Jordyn (Anderson), that’s what we’re going to get. So, we can get wide open, step-in 3’s any time we want.

“We talked about that at halftime, just making sure that we’re fighting for the next shot, passing up good for great sometimes. Once we settled down, I thought we did that.”

Laird finished the game with 13 points to lead the Orioles, while Lynn added 12 and McKinley seven.

Edmondson tossed in a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Manistee. McCarthy contributed nine and Zimmerman seven.

Ludington won for the 11th straight game in the series and swept the season series. The Orioles chipped into Manistee’s all-time series lead, winning for the 53rd time in the 112th meeting between the two schools.

In the junior varsity game, Manistee won, 31-26. AvaMae Fett led the Chippewas with seven points. Ludington was paced by Madelyn Kenyon with 17 points.

Ludington (13-5, 10-1 WMC Lakes) travels to Traverse City West on Valentine’s Day in a non-conference game. Manistee (7-11, 4-6 WMC Lakes) dropped its fourth straight and game, and travels to Hesperia next Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.

LUDINGTON (52)

Kline 1 2-2 5, J. Skiba 1 0-0 2, Jeruzal 1 0-0 3, McKinley 2 2-4 7, Glanville 1 0-0 3, Kenyon 1 0-0 3, Lynn 4 4-8 12, Anderson 2 0-2 4, Laird 6 1-1 13. Totals: 19 9-18 52.

MANISTEE (40)

Edmondson 4 8-10 18, McCarthy 3 2-4 9, Zimmerman 3 0-0 7, Bialik 1 0-0 3, Robinson 2 0-1 4, Kelley 0 0-1 0, Jankwietz 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 10-17 40

Ludington;15;10;9;18;—;52

Manistee;5;9;12;14;—;40

3-point goals—Ludington (5) Kline, McKinley, Jeruzal, Glanville, Kenyon. Manistee (5): Edmondson 3, Zunnerman, Bialik. Total fouls—Ludington 16, Manistee 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Manistee 31, Ludington 26. Ludington scoring—Kenyon 17, Laird 2, Lynn 5, Willis 2. Manistee scoring—A.Edmondson 5, Shively 4, Somsel 3, Gardner 6, Wayward 6, Fett 7.