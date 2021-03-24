KINGSLEY — Ludington’s girls basketball team pulled away late in an MHSA Division 2 girls basketball district semifinal against Manistee to score a victory at Kingsley, 50-25.
Ludington was able to gradually stretch a lead out over their ancient rivals from Manistee, but the Chippewas scratched and clawed throughout. Manistee tried to clog up the lane against Ludington, but the Orioles were able to stretch the Chippewas out to start getting open lanes to the basket.
“When you are 14, 15, 16-year-old kid, it is hard to play basketball against that (packed in defense),” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “I kept telling them to be patient and run offense. It didn’t matter what we run, when you play defense like that, you have to run it well.
“In the second half, we did a much better job of that — of spacing them out, driving into the lane and getting our shots.”
Manistee coach Kenn Kott raved about his young team adapting on the fly, basically, to combat Ludington’s offensive might.
“We installed that defense (Tuesday). They executed it so well,” Kott said. “I told them, I’ve been coaching a long time, and I haven’t seen a team execute a defense like that after only one practice. You’re talking, there’s mostly freshmen and sophomores out there doing it.”
Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer was the recipient of several passes into the lane and she made Manistee pay early as she had six points in the first quarter.
Manistee adjusted, though, clogging up the lane against the Orioles’ front court. It helped to keep Manistee around as they trailed for much of the first half by two possessions.
Ludington’s Abi Bandstra halted a Manistee roll nearly single-handedly. She sank a three-pointer, swiped the ensuing in-bounds pass and scored to keep the Chippewas at arm’s length in the second quarter.
Ludington opened the second half by again looking to play to its interior superiority. Rohrer scored, and Keelyn Laird split a pair of free throws to push the Ludington lead to 11 points early in the third.
Turnovers really hurt Manistee as the Chippewas tried to remain close with the co-champs of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference co-champions. Turnovers and missed shots allowed the Orioles to go on a 6-0 run to start the second half.
“Once we settled down in the third quarter and fourth quarter, I was very, very happy,” Stowe said.
Manistee’s Lacey Zimmerman hit back-to-back three-pointers to stop the Ludington run, but it was split up by a Bandstra three-pointer.
The momentum shifted heavily toward Ludington from there. The Orioles scored the final five points of the third quarter, and they went on a 12-0 at the start of the fourth quarter for the lopsided victory.
Ludington was led by Rohrer and Bandstra with 13 points each.
Manistee was led by Zimmerman with nine points. Jayna Edmondson added eight points. Kott was grateful for the leadership and guidance his seniors — Taylor Murray, Olivia Smith and Logan Wayward — gave his team this year.
“These freshmen and these sophomores, they come to these practices and they come to these games, and their eyes are wide open,” Kott said. “They’re looking to these seniors, ‘How do this here? How do I act here?’… They were just tremendous… These three,… I wouldn’t trade them for the world because they meant so much to not only the team but to these younger kids.”
The Orioles advanced to Friday’s championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. after notching their 12th victory in 27 tries against the Chippewas in the post-season and the program’s first post-season win on Kingsley’s floor. Ludington will play 10th-ranked Cadillac (13-1), a team it has met 13 times previously in the playoffs. The two schools also played earlier this season with the Big North champion Vikings earning a 42-37 victory in Cadillac.
“The girls will have a scouting report when the walk into school (Thursday) morning,” Stowe said. “We’ll have a practice (Thursday), and we’ll have a walk-through (Friday). We’ll be prepared.”
MANISTEE (25)
McCarthy 0 3-4 3, Janis 0 0-1 0, Wayward 1 0-0 2, La.Zimmerman 3 0-0 9, Edmondson 3 0-0 8, Jankewietz 0 1-2 1, Ly.Zimmerman 1 0-1 2. Totals: 8 4-8 25.
LUDINGTON (50)
Kline 2 0-0 6, Rohrer 6 1-2 13, Bandstra 5 0-0 13, Mesyar 1 0-0 2, Stowe 2 0-0 5, Lynn 1 2-2 4, Laird 2 3-4 7. Totals: 19 6-8 50.
Manistee;4;8;10;3;—;25
Ludington;8;12;12;16;—;50
Three-point goals—Manistee (5): La.Zimmerman 3, Edmondson 2. Ludington (6): Kline 2, Bandstra 3, Stowe. Total fouls—Manistee 7, Ludington 13. Fouled out—none.