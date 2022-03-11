MANISTEE — Down by 10 with 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, Ludington appeared to be teetering on the edge of the cliff in Friday night’s MHSAA Division 2 boys basketball district championship game against Cadillac at Manistee.
But that was only an illusion, as the Orioles came storming back and came within a whisker of rallying for a huge victory over Cadillac (17-5), only to fall short, 51-48.
Cadillac has won six in a row.
Ludington (14-9) was looking for a little revenge against the Vikings, who had dealt them a stinging 52-30 loss earlier in the regular season.
The Orioles had different ideas this time, and with a lot more riding on the outcome.
“It was a heck of a high school game,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “Two teams that were competing at a very high level, and really wanted to win tonight.
“We’re a better defensive team than we were earlier in the season, and we’re playing better together than we were earlier in the season.
“We always felt that we could play and compete with a Cadillac if we found a way to play a little better together on the offensive end, and we improved immensely since the middle of the season on the defensive end of the court.”
But things looked a little dicey when the Vikings mounted a 43-33 lead with 4:08 left Jaden Montague drove inside for a layup.
“Playing with a lead is hard in high school basketball, especially in an environment like this,” Shank said. “And we’re built to play at a little higher speed.
“We like to get out and get aggressive on the defensive end, and extend our defense. It was a 10-point deficit, but it wasn’t a bad place to be.”
Ludington certainly proved that point, gradually eating away at the deficit and clawing back in the game. Dylan Eaton swished a 3-point shot from deep to bring the Orioles within six, 45-39 at the 2:23 mark.
Cadillac answered with a 3-point basket by Cole Jenema to take a nine-point lead again, 48-39.
The Orioles didn’t flinch, however, as David Shillinger scored four straight points, on a layup and two free throws, to knock the Vikings’ lead down to five, 48-43, with a minute to go.
Peyton LaCombe, playing on two bad ankles, leaped up to snare a defensive rebound after a Cadillac missed free throw and fired an outlet pass to Eaton, who scored at the other end to get the Orioles closer at 48-45.
Just a few seconds later LaCombe was fouled coming down with an offensive rebound and made both free throws to tie the game, 48-48, with 29.6 seconds remaining. LaCombe — headed to Michigan Tech next season — finished with more than 1,000 points in his career.
But the Orioles couldn’t get over the hump at the end.
“We had to finish a few more possessions, and keep them off the offensive glass,” Shank explained. “We had to contest a couple more 3s.
“But, we left it all out there on the court. I couldn’t be more proud of them. I wanted to be playing Monday night in the regional, but it wasn’t to be and you have to be.
“You have to give credit to Cadillac. That’s a phenomenal basketball program. Coach (Ryan) Benzenberg has them so well coached, and so well prepared for basketball games.
“They don’t leave one detail to chance. I’m excited to root for them. They do it the right way.”
The game very much was similar to last year’s contest where the Orioles rallied late to get past the Vikings on Cadillac’s floor.
Shillinger scored five points in the first quarter for Ludington, which took a 4-3 on his steal and coast-to-coast layup. But, the Vikings responded with a 7-0 run to close out the period and take a 14-7 lead.
Ludington continued to play from behind throughout the second quarter, but always stayed within striking distance, never trailing by more than six points, cutting to three, 18-15 on a bucket by Eaton.
But the Orioles were outscored, 12-9 in the period and went into the locker room with a 23-19 halftime deficit.
It was the same story in the third quarter, with the Vikings keeping the Orioles on the short end of the score. But they could never really put them away, either.
Aidan Gilchrist sank a pair of free throws to keep the Orioles nipping at the Vikings’ heels, trailing by just three points, 30-27 late in the period.
Matthew Westhouse took an offensive rebound back up for a basket, make it a six-point game, 37-31 after three.
“I would have liked it (the pace) to have been a little bit faster,” said Shank. “But, that’s easier said than done when you’re playing a well disciplined team like Cadillac.
“If you over extend and you get too greedy, they’re going to burn you. and you can’t just run after them and trap all game, and make it chaotic. They are too well disciplined.”
Shillinger finished the game as Ludington’s high scorer with 14 points, while Dylan Eaton contributed eight including three 3-point buckets and LaCombe added seven.
Jenema led all scorers with 18 points for the Vikings. Jaden Montague contributed 13.
The loss is Ludington’s first at the district level since the MHSAA switched from classes to divisions. The Orioles won district titles in 2019 and 2021, and the 2020 tournament was halted before the district championship games could be played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Orioles lost for the 67th time in 162 all-time meetings overall and 13th time in 34 playoff meetings. Friday’s game marked 100 years of post-season meetings between the two schools as met in the playoffs before MHSAA-sanctioned events.
Cadillac will play Standish-Sterling (21-1) in the regional semifinal Monday in Big Rapids.
LUDINGTON (48)
Shillinger 5 4-6 14, Holmes 1 0-0 3, Laman 3 1-2 7, Gilchrist 0 2-2 2, Eaton 4 0-0 8, LaCombe 2 3-4 7, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 10-14 48.
CADILLAC (51)
Main 2 2-2 7, Montague 5 2-2 13, Jenema 7 1-1 18, Howell 2 1-2 6, Goetz 3 1-3 7. Totals: 19 7-12 51.
Ludington;7;12;12;16;—;48
Cadillac;14;9;14;14;—;51
3-point goals—Ludington (4): Eaton 3, Holmes. Cadillac (6): Jenema 3, Main, Montague, Howell. Total fouls—Ludington 13, Cadillac 9. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Gilchrist.