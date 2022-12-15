MUSKEGON — Ludington's high-flying, high-scoring boys basketball team marked a new peak as the Orioles defeated Oakridge, 94-68, in a West Michigan Lakes game Thursday in Muskegon.

The Orioles (4-0, 2-0 WMC Lakes) had their highest output since the 2008-09 season when they scored 100 points or more twice.

"Oakridge kind likes to play like Grant. They prefer a fast tempo," said Ludington coach Thad Shank. "We did a great job of flying around all 94 feet, playing great defense. I think we're geared for this tempo."

Shank said that Ludington is OK at times of giving up perhaps an easy basket in order for the Orioles to get out in transition and score quickly again, too. It's something that Ludington is doing based on the personnel and the team's athleticism this season.

"You've got to play to your personnel. We've got the depth. After Matthew (Westhouse), we're not very big. If something were to happen, and we were too dependent on him, it would be bad."

David Shillinger lead the Orioles with 35 points, on which he shot seven 3-pointers.

"Of those, he had three of those seven 3s in the third quarter. Everybody played, and 13 of the 14 players we dressed scored," Shank said.

Oakridge (2-2, 1-1 WMC Lakes) led the Eagles with 21 points.

Ludington scored 100 points in the regular season finale in 2008-09 at Hawley Gym against Fruitport, 100-68. The Orioles opened the season with a home victory against Mason County Central, 102-65.

Ludington returns home for a game Tuesday against Montague in another WMC Lakes contest.

LUDINGTON (94)

Anthes 1 0-0 3, Killips 1 0-2 2, Holmes 1 0-0 2, Laman 3 1-2 9, Shillinger 12 4-6 35, Hackert 2 0-0 4, Gilchrist 3 2-2 9, Jones 1 0-0 2, Ramirez 3 1-2 8, Benz 2 0-0 4, Forfinski 3 1-3 7, Stidham 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 2 0-0 8. Totals: 36 11-19 94.

OAKRIDGE (68)

Stephenson 1 1-1 3, Jennings 1 0-1 3, Cribbins 0 2-2 2, Danicek 4 2-2 10, Miller 1 0-3 3, Jozsa 4 2-2 10, Ruel 6 5-6 21, Primmer 3 4-4 10, Wambaugh 0 2-2 2, Maitland 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 18-23 68.

Ludington;17;23;29;25;—;94

Oakridge;9;22;12;25;—;68

3-point goals—Ludington (11): Laman 2, Shillinger 7, Gilchrist, Ramirez. Oakridge (6): Jennings, Miller, Ruel 4. Total fouls—Ludington 25, Oakridge 18. Foueld out—none. Technical fouls—none.