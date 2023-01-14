Ludington’s boys basketball team rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Petoskey Saturday afternoon, 56-48, at Hawley Gymnasium, and in doing so, remained undefeated.

“That was a battle tonight,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “That was an all-out battle. The way we play, we don’t feel we’re completely out of games. That’s one of the positives of playing this way.”

The charge began with a 3-pointer from the wing by Ludington’s Levi Laman, and the momentum built from there.

“Levi’s shot in the corner was a big shot in the arm for us,” Shank said. “I thought we did a good job of setting our defense off of (missed shots), but it’s a lot easier for us to create havoc off of made shots instead of missed shots.”

The Orioles (11-0) outscored the Northmen (7-3), 22-5, in the fourth quarter to eclipse Petoskey. Ludington did not allow a field goal from Petoskey in the entire fourth quarter.

“We’ve watched these kids all year. That effort is just abnormal,” Shank said. “It’s abnormal energy and effort all the time. When you play that way, you have the opportunity to swing the pendulum a little bit.

“We swung the pendulum in the fourth quarter.”

In a particular stretch, Gage Jones began a 9-0 run in the fourth that was capped by a shot in the lane by Mathew Westhouse. Petoskey scored a pair of free throws with 2:27 remaining, and that was the final time the Northmen scored in the game.

Ludington wrapped the game on a 8-0 run, including going 4-for-5 from the free throw line.

The Orioles owned as much as a nine-point lead in the first half, twice leading by seven in the first quarter. Joe Benz scored for Ludington to start the second quarter, but the Northmen started to rally behind a 5-0 run.

Petoskey pulled to within four points by halftime, 28-24, with Cade Trudeau scoring the final basket as a part of his seven-point quarter. He finished with 14.

“We knew were going to be caught in moments that we were going to be caught in a half-court game,” Shank said. “There’s no way you can avoid that when you play really good basketball teams, especially teams that are perimeter-dominated and well-coached like they were.”

Ludington pushed to a 32-24 lead with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter behind back-to-back baskets by Westhouse and Daniel Ramirez.

Then Petoskey hit their run. The Northmen closed out the third quarter on a 19-2 run that gave Petoskey a 43-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“They’re just a strong, physical, well-coached, defensive team,” Shank said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. You have to give credit to their defense. It’s not just us missing shots.

“Even though it wasn’t our type of game in the third quarter,” Shank said later. “We were still within striking distance even though they were dominating in the third quarter.”

It set up the final stanza and Ludington’s comeback victory.

Ludington won for the ninth time in a 14-game series that began in 1921-22 between a pair of schools that were at one time league opponents in the old Big 8 Conference. It was the first meeting since the 2010 playoffs between the two schools, but it was first time the pairing happened in the regular season since 1945-46.

The Northmen were led by Trudeau followed by Jimmy Marshall with 12 points.

The Orioles were led by David Shillinger with 16 points followed by Westhouse with 12 points and Laman with 11 points.

The Orioles return to action Tuesday when they host Orchard View in a West Michigan Lakes contest. Petoskey plays a Big North game at home Tuesday against Traverse City West.

PETOSKEY (48)

Rindfusz 1 0-0 3, Marshall 3 5-5 12, Izzard 2 2-2 8, Squires 3 0-0 6, O’Donnell 1 0-0 3, Trudeau 5 4-6 14, Klingelsmith 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-13 48.

LUDINGTON (56)

Anthes 1 0-0 2, Holmes 1 0-1 2, Laman 3 3-4 11, Shillinger 4 8-10 16, Jones 2 0-0 5, Rameriz 2 2-2 6, Benz 1 0-0 2, Forfinski 0 0-1 0, Westhouse 6 0-0 12. Totals: 20 13-18 56.

Petoskey;11;13;19;5;—48.

Ludington;18;10;6;22;—;56

3-point goals—Petoskey (5): Rindfusz, Marshall, Izzard 2, O’Donnell. Ludington (3): Laman 2, Jones. Total fouls—Petoskey 19, Ludington 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.