David, meet Goliath.
Ludington’s girls basketball team is headed into a match-up of nearly Biblical proportions when it meets Detroit Edison in an MHSAA Division 2 state semifinal at 7:30 p.m., Friday, at the Breslin Center on the campus of Michigan State in East Lansing.
The giants from Edison have a long-standing track-record of excellence, and this season was one that was pretty much to Edison’s standards.
In the state quarterfinal in Williamston where the Pioneers defeated fourth-ranked and Division 2 defending state champion Portland, the Cardinals limited Miss Basketball, McDonald’s All-American and Clemson-bound Ruby Whitehorn to nine points. Edison was led by Madisen Wardell with 22 points, according to the Lansing State Journal.
“Our game keys defensively in dealing with Edison are transition defense and just handling the defense that they’re going to throw at us,” Ludington coach Warren Stowe said. “They’re looking to get out and run. They have athletes all over the court. Miss Basketball, D-I athletes.
“They probably would tell you if they don’t have to run an offense, they’d be happy. They want to turn their defense into offense.”
Stowe said he expects man-to-man defense, and mostly in the full-court, too. Beyond the speed and athleticism, he mentioned several times that the Pioneers bring a physicality to the floor, too. Ludington, though, has played against and itself plays a physical style.
“To have our guards against Rylee Stone everyday in practice or Abi Bandstra everyday in practice, that prepares you for the type of play you’re going to see against Detroit Edison,” Stowe said. “That’s something we all collectively tried to raise our game in competing against practice.
“The great teams have girls that constantly push themselves. As the season has gone by, we might not like it, but when you’re getting frustrated in practice because you’re getting immense amounts of pressure, it ultimately makes you better.”
Edison this year
Ludington and Edison both played West Bloomfield this season. The Lakers — ranked No. 1 in Division 1 — defeated Ludington, 69-22, at the Motor City Roundball Classic last December. The Lakers also beat Edison, but 65-62.
The Pioneers have three losses in all. One was to nationally-ranked South Bend Washington of Indiana, 79-72, in overtime. Washington won the Indiana 3A state championship this year.
The other was to Joliet (Illinois) West, which was an honorable mention in Illinios 4A.
Pioneer played 13 state-ranked or state honorable mention teams. Another victory was against LaPorte (Indiana) La Lumiere — which was unranked but defeated South Bend Washington.
Eleven days before falling to the Lakers, Edison beat Bolingbrook (Illinois), 47-46. Bolingbrook went on to be fourth in the Illinois 4A state tournament. Three nights after playing West Bloomfield, Edison defeated top-ranked Division 3 Ypsilanti Arbor Prep.
Most of those games were a stretch where Edison played a ranked or rated opponent in eight out of nine contests over the course of one month.
“I want them to know who those players are (who are good or great),” Stowe said. “I want them to know their tendencies. I want them to know what hand they shoot with. Is it a little different? Is that Miss Basketball? Sure. But she’s still a girl who is a great shooter that you have to close out tight, and she might go by you. Those things don’t change.”
Pioneers past
Edison has a state-caliber pedigree that includes MHSAA Class C state championships in 2017 and 2018 and a Division 2 state title in 2019.
Only COVID-19 seemed to stop the Pioneers. The pandemic halted the 2020 tournament, and the team was unable to compete in the 2021 tournament because of an outbreak.
Because of that, Edison spent more than four years without a defeat at the hands of a Michigan-based high school team, according to reporting from MLive. It took West Bloomfield’s victory in West Bloomfield to snap the 74-game in-state winning streak.
What’s more is that Whitehorn is the fourth straight girls basketball player at Edison to win Miss Basketball. She joined Rickea Jackson (2019, Mississippi State), Gabrielle Elliott (2020, Clemson) and Damiya Hagemann (2021, Michigan State).
Ludington prepares
The Orioles picked up their scheduling this season. With a traditional contest with Reeths-Puffer, Ludington competed at the Motor City Roundball Classic in metro Detroit against West Bloomfield and Div. 1 No. 3 Hartland.
“We saw similar defense when we were in Detroit,” Stowe said. “As we go through the tournament, teams obviously get better and better and better. Even Tuesday night against Frankenmuth, you’re seeing physical, quick, stay-in-front-you type of girls.
“At the end of the day, it’s basketball. At the end of the day, it’s high school kids playing. We just have to go out there and play. Our girls are ready. They are warriors. They are going to rise to this occasion to play Detroit Edison.”
Stowe wants the team to soak in the moments that happen on a long post-season journey. But, when the whistle blows, the ball is thrown in the air and the tip is up, it’s time to focus on the game itself.
“It’s the ‘Hoosiers.’ How tall is the rim here? It’s 10 feet here. Oh, it’s the same,” Stowe said. “They’ll have time in warm-ups to adjust to the fact that it’s a stadium if you haven’t played in a stadium before. It’s a little different where the wall isn’t right behind the backboard. We’ll work that out in warm-ups.”