CADILLAC — The Ludington boys basketball team opened up MHSAA district play on Monday night against the Benzie Central Huskies in Cadillac. The Orioles were looking for a repeat performance from a game on Jan. 6 that saw them come away with a convincing victory by the score of 72-55.
It is usually tough to beat a team twice in the same year, but Ludington played tough on both ends of the floor and pulled away in the end to earn the right to play Reed City on Wednesday night after a 56-49 win to start up hopefully another successful tournament run.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.