The Ludington boys basketball team put a two-game skid behind it with a wild 45-42 non-conference victory against Traverse City West Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium.

The Orioles entered the game with back-to-back defeats to Traverse City Central and Orchard View. It was the Orioles’ defense that set the tone.

“I thought defensively we were as good as we have been all year long,” said Ludington head coach Thad Shank. “Traverse City West has some talented players in (Andy) Soma and (Parker) Neu, and they are a very disciplined team in running their offense."

