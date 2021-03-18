Ludington’s girls basketball team showed just how much it can squeeze an opponent defensively as the Orioles smothered Traverse City Central in a 42-21 victory Thursday evening at Hawley Gymnasium.
Traverse City Central had just two points in the first half — on free throws only — as the Orioles’ blend of traps that stretched from full-court to three-quarters-court to half-court bothered the Trojans.
“I think we had a little bitter taste from Tuesday, obviously,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe, referencing the Orioles’ loss at Western Michigan Christian. “Playing a big Class A school that is perennially good, and I know their record doesn’t speak about how good they are, those are big, physical kids… I think we came out and played really well.
“Again, it’s Abi Bandstra at the stop, and Hailey Stowe. And I thought Keelyn (Laird) and RyAnn (Rohrer) did a great job on the back end tonight, being up the line and getting deflections and getting steals.”
Ludington’s defensive effort appeared to be on its way to be an all-time effort. The Trojans were able to get field goals to fall in the third quarter, but Ludington (12-4) owned more than two-dozen-point lead. The Trojans (1-14) had just four field goals in the game — three of which were in the third quarter.
Ludington’s defense was nearly matched on just how much it was able to get the ball in the lane and finish offensively. The Orioles found cutting teammates in the lane for a mix of jump-stops, layups and reverse layups. The Orioles’ guards were finding cutting Rohrer, Laird, Olivia Lynn and Abi Bandstra. The cutting led to either made shots, free throw attempts or both.
“Tonight, to come out and to run offense the way we did but also play off of it the way we did, we talk about that a lot,” Stowe said. “We say, ‘Just play ball.’ We want to run sets. We want to run actions, but we also want to just play basketball.
“Tonight, they did an exceptional job of playing basketball and making the extra pass and seeking great shots.”
Laird led the Orioles with 13 points while Rohrer finished with 10 points.
The fourth quarter featured girls who were called up from the junior varsity squad for a fifth quarter of play. Stowe said that once they settled down, they earned some good, quality minutes.
“It was good for them to get in and get a little bit of adversity,” he said. “I was proud of them, too, for battling.”
The Orioles will return to play on Wednesday night in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. in Kingsley. Ludington will play the winner of Monday’s district quarterfinal contest between Manistee and Kingsley. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Manistee.
“Any time we get practices after not having so many, it’s going to be awesome,” Stowe said, adding the girls would practice Friday as well as Monday and Tuesday with the weekend to be determined. “All year, we’ve focused on us and continually to get better because, yes we can gameplan, we’ve had some limited practices that we want to get better ourselves.”
The Trojans play in a Division 1 district quarterfinal at Alpena against the Wildcats at 6 p.m. Monday.
Ludington won the junior varsity game, 39-24. Lynn led the JV Orioles with 12 points followed by Karli Mesyar with 11.
TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL (21)
Welch 1 0-0 3, Simon 0 1-2 1, Hill 0 1-3 1, Poortenga 2 0-1 4, Carlson 0 1-2 1, Franz 0 2-4 2, Locricchio 3 1-1 7, Maitland 0 2-6 2. Totals: 6 7-17 21.
LUDINGTON (42)
Stone 1 0-0 3, Kline 1 0-0 2, Rohrer 4 2-3 10, Bandstra 1 2-2 4, Cole 1 0-0 2, Stowe 2 2-2 7, Lynn 0 1-2 1, Laird 6 1-3 13. Totals: 14 8-12 42.
TC Central;0;2;9;10;—;21
Ludington;10;15;11;6;—;42
Three-point goals—Traverse City Central (1): Welch. Ludington (2): Stone, Stowe. Total fouls—Traverse City Central 13, Ludington 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Traverse City Central: bench. JV game—Ludington 39, Traverse City Central 24. Ludington scoring—Williams 7, Mesyar 11, Simpson 2, Stone 2, McKinley 3, Lynn 12, Ramirez 2.