MUSKEGON — The Ludington boys basketball used a strong first half performance to help come away with a conference victory over Muskegon Catholic Friday night, 57-49, in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest.

“Gotta give Catholic a ton of credit. We were up anywhere from 10 to 16 points most of the night but we just could never pull away,” said Orioles head coach Thad Shank. “But, all in all, I thought we were pretty good on both ends, and it helped that we were able to dictate the pace of the game.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.