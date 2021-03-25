CADILLAC — At this point in the season last year, the Ludington Orioles’ boys basketball team was in Cadillac finishing up its district semifinal win over Reed City and on its way to face Cadillac on the Vikings’ home floor for the district title.
The following day, COVID-19 postponed and eventually canceled the entirety of the state tournament with teams unable to finish out their seasons.
This go around, the Orioles are right back where they were last year, this time topping Benzie Central, 49-45, in a thrilling MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal matchup setting up yet another date in the district finals with Cadillac on its home floor.
“I think the kids are just excited to get the opportunity to play in March,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “A month and a half ago, we weren’t really sure if we would be playing in March. To be able to go up against a worthy opponent on Saturday night and have a chance at a district crown is pretty exciting.”
Active defense from the Orioles (11-5) helped lead to three straight Huskie turnovers and seven straight points to open up the game for Ludington.
The deep ball started the fall for Benzie (10-9), as a pair of threes sparked an 8-2 run to trim the Orioles’ lead down to one with 5:12 to play in the first.
After free throws from David Shillinger at the 3:24 mark of the quarter, both teams went scoreless over a two-minute span before the Huskies’ Jaxon Childers knocked down a three to knot the game up at 11.
Two free throws from Benzie’s Nate Childers with 12 seconds to play in the quarter gave the Huskies a two-point lead, one they would take with them into the second quarter.
The scoring was slow in the second, as just a two-point jumper from David Shillinger was the only basket in the opening two-and-a-half minutes of the quarter, tying the game up at 13.
Both offenses saw an uptick in offensive production during the midway point of the second quarter, trading baskets on six straight possessions, leading to a tied game at 20 with 2:23 to play in the half.
A 5-2 run to end the half gave the Orioles a slim 25-22 lead going into the halftime break.
Ludington came out of the break hitting on all cylinders, jumping out to a 7-2 run to extend their lead to eight early in the quarter.
It was the three-point shot that once again brought the Huskies closer, as three straight threes cut the Oriole lead down to one at the 1:21 mark of the third.
The Orioles held the ball for the final 1:21 of the quarter and were unable to get multiple shot attempts to fall as they took a 34-33 lead into the final quarter.
A slow moving start to the fourth quarter saw the Orioles stretch their lead out by three points in the opening three minutes of the quarter as they led 39-35.
With the game sitting at 41-38, the Ludington defense kicked it into high gear, getting stops when they needed them. Shillinger and Peyton LaCombe knocked down big free throws to get their lead up to seven at the 1:31 mark of the fourth.
The Huskies didn’t go away quietly, as Nate Childers knocked down two of three from the line with 12 seconds left. Then Quinn Zickert picked up the rebound on the lone miss to cut the lead to three with nine seconds left.
LaCombe came down and hit one of two free throws with seven seconds left to seal the win and move on to the district finals against Cadillac (10-6).
Shillinger led the Orioles with 20 points while LaCombe chipped in with 16 of his own.
The victory against the Huskies gives Ludington a 9-1 record against them in the playoffs. Ludington returns to Cadillac’s floor where it is 20-7 overall.
Ludington’s meeting with Cadillac will be the 157th between the two schools all-time, and it is the 33rd meeting in the playoffs.
LUDINGTON (49)
Shillinger 5 8-10 20, Laman 3 1-2 7, Barnett 2 1-2 6, LaCombe 2 11-14 16. Totals: 12 21-28 49
BENZIE CENTRAL (45)
Wilkinson 2 3-5 9, N. Childers 5 4-4 16, J. Childers 2 0-0 6, Zickert 4 0-0 11, Wooten 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 8-11 45
Ludington;11;14;9;14;—;49
Benzie Central;13;9;11;12;—;45
3-point goals— Ludington (4): Shillinger 2, Barnett, LaCombe. Benzie Central (9): Zickert 3, Wilkinson 2, N. Childers 2, J. Childers 2. Total fouls— Ludington 10, Benzie Central 21.