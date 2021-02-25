Ludington relied on its free throw shooting and pesky defense Wednesday night to top the Whitehall Vikings in a non-conference battle, coming away with a 62-48 win.
Following Tuesday night’s loss to Western Michigan Christian, head coach Thad Shank mentioned that it has been tough to get into a rhythm offensively early in the year.
With a 24-point first quarter Wednesday night, Shank saw what the potential of this Oriole offense could be.
“We’ve been trying to go too fast on offense and knew we needed to slow things down and give the other team something to guard,” said Shank. “I think we did both of those things very well tonight and it showed on the scoreboard.”
The Orioles’ defense came out with pressure and were pests early on, forcing four turnovers in the opening three minutes, jumping out to a 7-6 lead.
Peyton LaCombe made his presence felt on both ends of the floor midway through the opening quarter, altering shots at the rim including one block, and scoring six of the team’s next 10 points as Ludington stretched their lead out to 17-11.
A three at the buzzer from Brad Mesyar capped off a 7-2 run for the Orioles to end the quarter, leading 24-13 after one.
The Viking defense tightened up coming out of the quarter break, allowing just two Oriole baskets in the opening four minutes of the quarter.
The defense from the Orioles was even more suffocating, though, than they were in the first quarter, as the Vikings didn’t score until the 3:43 mark of the second quarter.
Even with the Oriole offense sputtering, their active hands and quick feet on defense made it tough for the Viking offense to get any good looks throughout the quarter.
Both teams traded a pair of baskets to end the quarter, as the Orioles went into the locker room leading, 32-21.
After a three from Mesyar in the opening seconds of the half that gave the Orioles a 14-point lead, the Viking offense found its stride, breaking off a 9-2 run as they cut the deficit to seven with four minutes to play in the quarter.
Whitehall closed with a 10-6 run to end the quarter, and even with the Orioles leading by three at the end of the quarter, all the energy that was on Ludington’s side of the floor in the first half, had seemingly shifted over to the Vikings.
A layup from the Vikings made it a one point game early in the quarter, but a three from Mesyar and a mid-range jumper from Ty Wincheski made it a six-point game with 4:27 to play in the game.
The Orioles were in no hurry to score coming out of a timeout, as they were able to run over a minute off the clock before David Shillinger found himself going to the line for a one-and-one.
Before he was able to shoot those free throws, Whitehall’s Red Watson picked up a technical foul, sending Shillinger to the line for an extra two free throws, where he knocked down all four giving the Orioles a 10-point lead at the 3:30 mark of the fourth.
Mesyar connected for his fifth three of the ball game on the very next possession, as the Orioles were able to take their biggest lead of the game since early in the third quarter.
A three-point play by Levi Laman was the nail in the coffin, with Whitehall clearing their bench as the Orioles were able to hang on and snap a three game cold spell.
Mesyar and Shillinger led the Orioles in the scoring column with 16 and 15 points each while LaCombe chipped in with 14.
Ludington moves to 3-4 on the season and will take on Muskegon Catholic Friday night at Hawley Gymnasium.
WHITEHALL (48)
Watson 2 0-0 4, Koch 0 1-2 1, Bluhm 2 0-0 5, Cole 5 1-2 11, 11, Mikkelson 2 0-0 5, Lownds 2 0-1 6, Fogus 3 1-4 7, Durbin 4 1-2 9. Totals: 20 5-11 48.
LUDINGTON (62)
Shillinger 3 10-10 16, Laman 2 3-3 7, Eaton 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Wincheski 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 7 0-0 14, Mesyar 5 0-0 15, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 13-13 62.
Whitehall;13;8;19;8;—;48
Ludington;24;8;11;19;—;62
Three-point goals—Whitehall (3): Bluhm, Mikkelson, Lownds. Ludington (5): Mesyar 5. Total fouls—Whitehall 13, Ludington 10. Fouled out—Whitehall: Mikkelson. Technical fouls—Whitehall: Watson.