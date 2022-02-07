All the pieces came together for Ludington’s Abi Bandstra Monday as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball next year Cornerstone University.
Bandstra said there were five schools recruiting her, and she decided to take three official visits before deciding on Cornerstone.
“I knew I wanted to go to a small, Christian school. From there, I narrowed it down to five schools, but my top three were Spring Arbor, Cornerstone and Bethel,” Bandstra said. “I got to know the coaches. Cornerstone is the standout because their coach, I got to meet her and she came to my games. I really like her, and I felt a connection there.”
Bandstra plans to study elementary education with a goal of becoming a teacher. She said Bethel and Cornerstone had very good programs in that regard, so it came down as a choice between either of the two basketball programs.
She’s following in the footsteps of her dad, Jamie, into education. Jamie Bandstra is the current Career and Technical Education Director for the West Shore Educational Services District. Abi is the daughter of Jamie and Tammy Bandstra.
“I’ve seen that a lot (of her dad’s career). I’ve had a lot of really, really good teachers here through Ludington,” she said. “It just made me want to be a teacher.”
Bandstra is still working her way back to 100 percent after a knee injury. She missed parts of the opening part of the 2021-22 season because of it, but she is playing more and more for the Orioles. She said Cornerstone has checked on her status and how she’s feeling.
“I was a little nervous on how it might look for the recruitment process or how it might change the recruitment process,” she said. “But the coach at Cornerstone has been very good about where I was at. She could see past the physical aspect. She has film on me from last year. She kind of knows how I can play. From there, she mentioned more than my abilities. My vocal, my energy, those kinds of things that don’t have to do with my performance.”
Ludington girls basketball coach Warren Stowe is glad that Bandstra signed, but he has really enjoyed seeing her lead the Orioles in her way.
“She’s a great basketball player, a great teammate and a really great person,” Stowe said. “She’s a leader and a giver. It’s easy to like givers, and I think it’s easy for givers to be leaders because they’re not threatening and all of those things. I couldn’t be happier.
“She brings a calm,” he continued. “Those three sophomores, especially, did very well when she was out. Having her back, you could see those three breathe a sigh of relief at times. It’s nothing (except) her being there.”
Bandstra was glad that she has her signing behind her, and she was looking forward to completing her season with the Orioles and the remainder of her senior year.
“I think there’s a lot of stress on your senior year. I don’t think I was stressed. I knew I was going to figure it out,” she said. “It’s having a little peace of mind knowing that I know where I’m going, and I’m excited to go there.”
She’s also reflected some on not only her senior year, but also the years she’s spent as a Ludington Oriole.
“I’m going to miss Ludington a lot. Basketball has grown to be my favorite sport, even through playing Ludington in high school. It will be hard to leave, but knowing that I get to go somewhere and I get to play basketball, will ease that pain a little bit,” she said.
She also is appreciative of the support that she has received, too.
“I feel a lot of love. I have a great family. I have four older brothers, and they all love and support me in everything I do. I have a solid group of friends and an amazing team… and a great coach,” she said. “That’s the amazing thing about basketball, it’s such a team game. You can’t do it by yourself. You need everybody else.”