MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys basketball team was missing two key parts Friday, but several others stepped up to knock down Muskegon Catholic, 47-38, in Lakes 8 Activities Conference in Muskegon.
The Orioles won the outright Lakes 8 title with the victory, having a two game lead over the rest of the league with one game to play.
“It’s always one of you goals is to win a conference title,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. I think that’s representative of having a good season. We all want to play great in March. Sometimes winning a conference title is harder.”
Ludington (10-6, 9-0 Lakes 8) accomplished the victory Friday without the play of David Shillinger and Peyton LaCombe. With both out, the Orioles relied on several other players to take on the top scoring.
“We talked about it this week. We thought this was a great opportunity for some of our kids to fulfill roles they haven’t,” Shank said. “It’s only going to help us as a basketball team. We had a number of kids really step up and give us great minutes tonight and do many different things well.”
Ludington had to rally in the second half to overcome a 21-19 Muskegon Catholic lead at halftime. The Orioles did, outscoring the Crusaders (4-11, 3-6 Lakes 8) in the second half.
“Defesnviely, in the second half when we pulled away, Caleb Smith really triggered our defensive effort and caused a little chaos and to get some offense from our defense,” Shank said. “Kol Anthes had all 11 of his points in the second half. Those three 3-pointers sparked us on the offensive end.
“Levi Laman kept us in the game. He scored 10 of his 11 in the second quarter when we were also struggling to score,” he continued. “Dylan Eaton and Gage Jones did a great job of handling the pressure. It was a good all-around game.”
Two players had career-high games with Eaton getting 12 points and Anthes 11. Levi Laman’s 11 points was his best outing since early January.
“I think we felt going into this year one of our strengths is going to be our depth,” Shank said. “It’s hard when you have a deep team to get everyone feeling in the flow of games sometimes. When you play limited minutes, it’s not easy to get into the flow. A number of kids got more minutes and they were able to get more comfortable in the game itself.”
Ludington won back-to-back league championships and four in the last five seasons. This year, though, is the final one as the league disbands at the end of the school year. Ludington picked up six Lakes 8 titles since the league was founded for the 2005-06 year.
The Orioles also picked up a season sweep of Muskegon Catholic in the process. Ludington won for the 14th time in 18 outings in the series that began in 1953-54.
Ludington returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Whitehall for a non-conference game.
LUDINGTON (47)
Anthes 4 0-0 11, Laman 4 1-2 11, Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, Eaton 4 3-4 12, Smith 1 2-2 4, Westhouse 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 7-10 47.
MUSKEGON CATHOLIC (38)
Caviness 0 0-2 2, Riegler 2 0-0 4, Kartes 0 1-2 1, B.Convertini 4 1-1 9, Willer 2 0-0 4, Johnson 8 3-4 20. Totals: 16 5-9 38.
Ludington;5;14;14;14;—;47
Muskegon Cath.;11;10;7;10;—;38
3-point goals—Ludington (6): Anthes 3, Laman 2, Eaton. Muskegon Catholic (1): Johnson. Total fouls—Ludington 9, Muskegon Catholic 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.