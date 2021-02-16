SCOTTVILLE — The Ludington Orioles girls’ basketball team came into Monday night’s game against Mason County Central looking for its first back-to-back victories over their rival since the 2016-17 season.
Even scoring just 38 points, the Oriole defense came up big once again as they took down the Spartans 38-15.
Orioles head coach Warren Stowe applauded yet another great defensive performance from his girls.
“We made them work a lot in the full court, but they’re a really well-coached team, so it didn’t force as many turnovers as we hoped. But we buckled down in the half court and achieved what we wanted,” Stowe said.
After a pair of free throws to open the game from the Spartans, the Orioles’ defense ramped up causing turnovers, leading to a 12-0 run to gain an early lead.
A Charlie Banks free throw to end the quarter halted the run, with Ludington taking a 12-3 lead into the second.
It was another big run from the Orioles to start the second quarter. Ludington scored 10 straight points including two threes from Hailey Stowe to increase the Ludington lead to 19 points midway through the second.
“Even though we played a great game Friday night, we seemed to be throwing the ball around a lot,” said Stowe. “But I thought tonight, especially in the first half, we moved the ball really well and got some really nice looks.”
While the Orioles only scored two baskets before the end of the quarter, both from RyAnn Rhorer, the defense shined as it did in the Orioles’ last game against Manistee.
Ludington didn’t allow a bucket to the Spartans in the second to take a commanding 26-3 halftime lead.
A 5-0 run helped the Orioles break out their lead even further in the third quarter, but a Wren Nelson layup for the Spartans helped to end their cold spell and halt the Orioles run.
The Spartans ended the quarter on a 5-2 run including a Gabby Jensen three, but the Orioles still held onto a 33-10 lead after three quarters of play.
Mason County Central head coach Mike Weinert was happy with the way his team came out after the break and fought on the defensive end.
“I thought there was some good effort on that end of the floor. Other than some missed back cuts, I thought we made it tough for them especially in the second half.”
Neither team could much going on the offensive end in the fourth quarter, as both the Spartans and Orioles scored five points. Ludington held on for back-to-back wins in the crosstown rivalry.
Rhorer led the Orioles with 14 points while Hailey Stowe chipped in with six.
Jensen was the leading scorer for the Spartans with five points followed by Nelson with four and Adria Quigley with three.
The Orioles improve to 3-0 on the season while the Spartans fall to 1-3. Mason County Central is back in action Tuesday night as they head to Oakridge to take on the Eagles.
LUDINGTON (38)
Stone 1 0-0 2, Austin 2 0-2 4, Rohrer 6 2-2 14, Bandstra 2 1-2 5, Cole 0 1-2 1, Stowe 2 0-0 6, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 4-8 38.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (15)
Quigley 1 0-0 3, Banks 0 1-4 1, Jensen 1 2-2 5, Nelson 2 0-2 4, Steiger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 3-8 15.
Ludington;12;14;7;5;--;38
MC Central;3;0;7;5;--;15
3-point goals: Ludington (2): Stowe 2. Mason County Central (2): Quigley, Jensen. Total fouls — Ludington 10, Mason County Central 8.
JV Game
The Mason County Central girls’ basketball team topped Ludington Monday night, 27-22.
After being knotted up at six a piece after one quarter of play, the Spartans outscored the Orioles 10-3 to lead 16-9 at the half. Ludington cut into the deficit in the third quarter to trail by just four heading into the fourth, but the Spartans were able to hold on for their third victory of the season.
Maxi Green led the Spartans with nine points followed by Kaydense Miller and Riley Mast with six each.
The Orioles were led in the scoring column with 12 points by Karlie Mesyar.
Mason County Central scorers: Green 9, Miller 6, Mast 6, Accardi 4, McKay 2. Ludington scorers: Mesyar 12, Glanville 4, Simpson 3, McKinley 1, Lynn 1, Hackert 1.