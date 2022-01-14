MUSKEGON — Ludington’s girls basketball team limited Muskegon Catholic to just five first-half points as the Orioles ran away with a Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory Friday in Muskegon, 53-17.
“We came out pretty quick. Rylee Stone scored two baskets right away, and then we got an and-one. Our defense played really well,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “Any time you hold a team to five points in the half, that’s a good thing.”
Stowe praised the play of his guards as they forced turnovers from the Crusaders (3-3, 2-1 Lakes 8). Meanwhile, he said his taller girls — Keelyn Laird, Olivia Lynn and RyAnn Rohrer — did a great job of passing against a zone defense to score points.
Ludington (6-4, 3-1 Lakes 8) was led by Laird with 12 points. Rohrer had eight points, and Rylee Stone and Lynn each scored seven.
The Orioles have never lost to Muskegon Catholic in 15 tries since the 2014-15 season.
Ludington will host Mason County Central in a much longer-lasting series on Monday evening at Hawley Gymnasium.
LUDINGTON (53)
Stone 3 1-3 7, Rohrer 4 0-0 8, Kline 1 0-0 3, Morse 1 0-0 3, Bandstra 2 0-0 4, McKinley 2 0-2 4, Mesyar 1 0-0 3, Lynn 2 3-5 7, Williams 1 0-0 2, Laird 6 0-1 12. Totals: 23 4-9 53.
MUSKEGON CATHOLIC (17)
Ladd 1 0-0 2, Staniforth 1 2-2 4, Burkall 1 0-0 2, C.LaVigne 1 0-0 2, E.LaVigne 1 0-0 2, Abenese 2 0-0 4, Rich 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 3-4 17.
Ludington 15 13 14 11 — 53
Muskegon Cath. 2 3 8 4 — 17
3-point goals—Ludington (3): Kline, Morse, Mesyar. Total fouls—Ludington 11, Muskegon Catholic 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.