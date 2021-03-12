Ludington’s girls basketball team pushed through Muskegon Catholic Friday in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory at Hawley Gymnasium, 58-20.
The Orioles (10-3, 7-0 Lakes 8) used a combination of its dominance in the lane through its height and a smother defense in the backcourt to get out to a quick 8-0 lead before the Crusaders called a timeout.
“I thought our girls did a really good job of dictating on (the offensive) end, working to get good shots whether that be going in lay-ups or going inside-out for wide-ope threes,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe said. “This was our best game in terms of mixing defenses. Switching from man to the ball press to the half-court trap stuff. Really happy with that.”
Friday was Senior Night for the Orioles, and it was a time to honor their sole senior, Hailey Stowe.
“With it being senior night and everything, we talked before the game that is the expectation and that is the level you need to play at. I thought all 11 girls did that,” Stowe said.
Ludington’s run didn’t end, though, until it was ahead 11-0. Muskegon Catholic was able to cut Ludington’s lead to six, but the Orioles finished the first quarter on a 5-0 run for a 18-7 lead going into the second quarter.
It was all Orioles heading into the locker room. Turnovers plagued Muskegon Catholic (4-7, 3-4 Lakes 8) as Ludington ratcheted up its defense. The Orioles outs-scored the Crusaders, 11-0, in the second quarter to provide a bigger cushion.
Ludington continued to look to pound the ball in the lane for close shots in the second half. The Orioles stretched their lead from there. Ludington owned a 30-point lead at the quarter break in the second half.
The Orioles were led by Ryann Rohrer with 15 points followed by Hailey Stowe and Keelyn Laird with 13 points apiece.
“Super-proud of Hailey Stowe,” Warren Stowe said. “She’s had a big impact on me, and she’s had a big impact on this program.”
Warren Stowe said Friday’s effort overall, especially defensively, should help in a little more than a week when the playoffs begin.
“We finally played on a Monday against Cadillac and we finally had three days in a row of practice (before Friday’s game),” Stowe said. “I felt I was in hog heaven feeling like we could get a lot accomplished. We hadn’t really worked on man-to-man defense, and that’s going to be big if anything else to switch it up and keep teams on their toes.”
In the junior varsity game, Ludington won, 42-20. The Orioles were led by Rylee Stone and Olivia Lynn with 10 points each.
MUSKEGON CATHOLIC (20)
Rauch 1 0-0 3, Staniforth 1 0-1 2, Burkall 2 1-3 5, LaVigne 2 0-0 5, Gentry 2 1-7 5. Totals; 8 2-11 20.
LUDINGTON (58)
Stone 2 0-0 5, Kline 2 0-0 6, Rohrer 7 1-2 15, Bandstra 2 0-0 4, Stowe 5 0-0 13, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 5 3-3 13. Totals: 18 4-5 58.
Muskegon Cath. 7 0 7 6 — 20
Ludington 18 11 15 14 — 58
Three-point goals—Muskegon Catholic (2): Rauch, LaVigne. Ludington (6): Stone, Kline 2, Stowe 3. Total fouls—Muskegon Catholic 6, Ludington 16. Fouled out—none. JV game—Ludington 42, Muskegon Catholic 20. Ludington scoring—Williams 8, Simpson 4, Stone 10, Glanville 4, McKinley 6, Lynn 10.