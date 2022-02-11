MUSKEGON — Ludington's girls basketball team jumped to a 18-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there for a Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory on the road at Orchard View, 56-14.
The Orioles (13-4, 7-1 Lakes 8) were able to get to the lead thanks in large part to their defense.
"We just came out and worried about us and how we play," said Ludington coach Warren Stowe said. "We worked on getting some offense out of our defense, and Rylee Stone took advantage of that."
Stone scored a career-high 12 points, tied for top-game honors with teammates RyAnn Rohrer and Keelyn Laird as they also each scored 12 points.
Stowe, though, was glad to be able to get some playing time to Italian foreign-exchange student Caterina Sbrancia in the fourth quarter. Sbrancia, who normally is the team's manager, did not score but did get two steals.
The Cardinals (1-16, 0-8 Lakes 8) lost their 12th consecutive game overall and 35th consecutive game in league play. The Orioles won their 78th game in the 95-game series that began in the fall of 1973.
Ludington returns to action Tuesday night when it hosts Cadillac in a non-conference game at Hawley Gymnasium in Ludington.
LUDINGTON (56)
Stone 5 1-2 12, Rohrer 5 2-3 12, Bandstra 1 0-0 2, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Mesyar 2 1-2 6, Lynn 4 1-3 9, Williams 0 1-2 1, Laird 5 2-2 12. Totals: 23 8-14 56.
ORCHARD VIEW (14)
Steward 2 1-2 5, Estelle 2 2-2 6, Gradner 0 3-8 3. Totals: 4 5-12 14.
Ludington;18;15;19;4;—;56
Orchard View;0;8;4;2;—;14
3-point goals—Ludington (2): Stone, Mesyar. Total fouls—Ludington 7, Orchard View 14. Fouled out—Orchard View: Gradner. Technical fouls—none.