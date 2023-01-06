WHITEHALL — Although Ludington battled Whitehall through a half of a close contest, it was the pace of play that the Orioles used to come away with a key West Michigan Lakes victory Friday in Whitehall, 63-52.

The Orioles (9-0, 4-0 WMC Lakes) sped the game up in the second half, coach Thad Shank said, and that’s what allowed Ludington to get the win against Whitehall (4-4, 2-1 WMC Lakes). Ludington trailed by three at half, 30-29.

“The game wasn’t fast enough in the first half,” Shank said. “We got bogged down a little bit in a half-court game. For whatever reason, we got caught into a game they wanted to play. There were mismatches all over the court for both teams. We can’t play in a half-court game because they’re too big and too physical.

“We talked about it halftime that we’re forgetting who we are, and we have to make this a track meet.”

Getting Ludington to within one at half came on a 3-pointer by Gage Jones, part of his nine-point night.

By speeding up the game, Whitehall standout Camden Thompson finished with just five of his team-high 20 points in the second half.

Meanwhile, the second half brought Mathew Westhouse into play after being saddled with three quick fouls in the first half. He scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the third quarter.

“He played physical and strong. He ran the court extremely well, and he got a few buckets in transition,” Shank said. “He was just a game changer. We didn’t have him for a lot of the first half. With him, we had the major mismatch. They have two guys that are (6 feet, 5 inches) and 6-6 and are athletic. They don’t have anybody who is 6-10 and can go to the rim and sit down (in the lane) on defense.”

With an eight point scoring edge in third quarter, Ludington was able to seal the victory at the free throw line. The Orioles scored 10 of their 16 fourth quarter points at the charity stripe, going 10-for-13.

“We left a lot of transition baskets and free throws in that basketball game,” Shank said. “When you’re playing at the fast pace we do, it’s not easy to finish all of them.”

David Shillinger had 14 points for the Orioles, scoring nine in the fourth quarter.

Ludington is not only unbeaten overall and in the WMC’s Lakes Division, but it has victories over two schools that were thought to challenge the Orioles for the league championship.

“I think a lot of people pointed to this maybe a league between Whitehall, Montague and Ludington,” he said. “Being able to go to Whitehall and get that win is pretty big for us.”

The Orioles have won 18 consecutive conference games, including going unbeaten at 10-0 last season in the final season of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.

With the victory, Ludington has won six of the last seven meetings between the two schools while avenging last season’s 57-54 overtime loss. Ludington won for the 38th time in 47 meetings since 1933-34.

Ludington returns to action Thursday when it hosts longtime rival Manistee at Hawley Gymnasium.

LUDINGTON (63)

Anthes 1 0-0 3, Holmes 2 0-1 5, Laman 0 3-4 3, Shillinger 3 7-10 14, Gilchrist 4 0-0 8, Jones 3 1-2 9, Ramirez 1 2-3 4, Forfinski 0 2-2 2, Westhouse 6 3-5 15. Totals: 20 18-27 63.

WHITEHALL (52)

Ready 1 0-0 3, Houtteman 2 0-0 4, Jamison 3 0-0 8, Koehler 2 0-0 5, Aylor 1 0-0 2, Thompson 6 8-11 20, Stratton 4 0-0 9. Totals: 19 7-11 52.

Ludington;17;12;18;16;—;63

Whitehall;15;15;10;12;—;52

3-point goals—Ludington (5): Anthes, Holmes, Shillinger, Jones 2. Whitehall (5): Ready, Jamison 2, Koehler, Stratton. Total fouls—Ludington 14. Whitehall 19. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.