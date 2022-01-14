MANISTEE — After taking an early 7-3 lead, Manistee's boys basketball team trailed by three at the end of the first quarter and eventually ended up losing, 58-35, to Muskegon Heights in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference game Friday night at Manistee.
It was the Chippewas' fifth straight loss.
The Tigers (4-2, 3-1 Lakes 8) outscored the Chippewas (1-6, 1-2 Lakes 8), 23-10 in the second quarter and went down by 13 points, 33-20, at the half. Manistee was outscored, 11-7, in the third and was behind, 44-27, going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers had a 14-8 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Vincent Fett was Manistee's leading scorer with eight points. He was followed by Ethan Edmondson with seven, Connor Rischel added six, Jacob Sharpe chipped in with four, Trevor Mikula and Caiden Cudney had three apiece, and Connor Beaudrie and Ben Schlaff each added two.
Manistee is home again next Friday against Orchard View.