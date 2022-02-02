MANISTEE — Two players scored in double figures as the offensive production improved, but lapses on defense hurt the Manistee boys basketball team in a 72-62 non-conference loss Tuesday to Traverse City Christian at Manistee.
It was the 10th straight loss for the Chippewas (1-11), who jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter but then fell back in the second and were outscored, 12-3, and saw their lead cut to 24-20 at halftime.
Christian outscored the Chippewas, 20-14, in the third quarter and mounted a two-point lead, 40-38, going into the fourth quarter. The Chippewas were outscored, 32-24, in a wild fourth period.
"I was pretty happy with our offensive output," Manistee head coach Dan Gustad said. "We had pretty balanced scoring throughout the whole team.
"Everybody got some good looks, so that was a good thing. Obviously, our defense needed to tighten up a little bit. It's a lesson we can learn.
"We used a half-court trap, and it worked well for us early on, but then we started to get a little lazy. It could be a successful tool for us in the future, but we just have to put a little more work on it."
Manistee freshman Kaiden Kott led the Chippewas with 15 points. He was followed by Ethan Edmondson who dropped in 13 and Jacob Sharp had nine and Trevor Mikula finished with eight. Seven out of the eight varsity players got in the scoring column.
Edmondson hauled down six rebounds to lead the Chippewas, and he added five steals. Kott and Mikula each had four steals.
Manistee hosts Ludington on Friday.