MANISTEE — In a low scoring affair Monday night the Manistee boys basketball team hung on for a tight 36-32 non-conference win over LeRoy Pine River in Manistee.
With the district tournament just around the corner Manistee (2-9) captured its second win in its last three games, and hopes to be building some momentum to take into the post-season.
"Defense was the key for us tonight," Manistee coach Dan Gustad said. "We didn't give them a whole lot of second chances at the hoop, and contested just about every shot they took. Our offense did just enough to win."
The Chippewas' struggles offensively put them in a 21-14 hole at the end of the first half, but they managed to score 22 points in the second half — 11 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively — to gain the lead.
Grant Schlaff scored 13 points to lead the Chippewas. He was the only Manistee player in double figures. Caiden Cudney and Connor Rischel each had eight, and Cudney also pulled down six rebounds and dished out three assists. Rischel distributed four assists and grabbed five rebounds.