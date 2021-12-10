MANISTEE — Hitting four free throws in the final 50 seconds of the game, Manistee’s boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season, 29-25 over visiting Muskegon Catholic on Friday night in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference lid lifter for both teams.
The Chippewas (1-1, 1-0 Lakes 8) got off to a slow start and found themselves trailing the Crusaders (0-2, 0-1 Lakes 8), 11-9 at the end of the first quarter.
But the Chippewas bounced back to outscore the Crusaders, 7-4, and took a slim 16-15 lead into the locker room at the halftime break.
Again scoring seven points in the third period, Manistee limited the Crusaders to four and went into the final stanza holding a narrow 23-21 lead.
Scoring was at a premium in the final eight minutes, but the Chippewas nosed ahead when Connor Rischel scored and was fouled, draining the free throw to improve its lead to five points, 26-21.
The Crusaders lopped two points off the Manistee lead with a pair of made free throws, 26-23 and then closed within one, 26-25.
But the Chippewas made three free throws, one each by Caiden Cudney, Connor Beaudrie and Vincent Fett, to put the cap on the win. Manistee finished 10 of 18 at the free throw line for the game.
“I was very impressed with our poise,” Manistee coach Dan Gustad said. “We played some intense defense in the fourth quarter, and got some great rebounds and took care of the basketball for the most part.
“We didn’t get many good looks because Muskegon Catholic played a tremendously tight zone defense. We were patient, but we have to take a few more shots.”
Cudney ended the night with 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Chippewas, while Beaudrie added seven points and five rebounds, Rischel contributed five, Fett three and six boards and Trevor Mikula and Ben Schlaff with two apiece.
Beaudrie and Cudney each had four steals. Cudney also had three assists.
Manistee is idle now until next Friday when it hosts Ludington in another Lakes 8 contest.