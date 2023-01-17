MANISTEE — Manistee’s boys basketball team had the lead twice in the first quarter, and then Montague took control in locking up a 67-35 West Michigan Lakes victory Tuesday night in Manistee.

It continued a long season for the Chippewas, who showed an improvement in their last two games before running into the Wildcats.

“Last week against Ludington and Ravenna, I really thought we were getting better, and that’s what I preached to the kids in practice,” Manistee head coach Zach Bialik said.

“We had a lead against Ravenna but couldn’t finish it out, and held a Ludington team that’s going to win a lot of ball games to a low score.

“So, we did some good things, even though we didn’t get the ‘Ws’. I told the kids in the locker room that tonight I think we took a step back. We can’t afford many more steps back, that’s for sure.”

After that early success, the Chippewas struggled offensively and were outscored, 19-8, in the first quarter and 17-6 in the second to fall into a 36-14 deficit at the half.

Manistee did a better job keeping the scoring closer in the third quarter, but was still on the short end, 14-12, and entered the fourth period trailing, 50-26.

Ethan Edmondson led the Chippewas in scoring with seven points, while Ben Schlaff contributed six and Jacob Scharpe added five.

Braeden Johnston scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures for the Wildcats (5-5, 3-2 WMC Lakes). Owen Raeth tossed in 13 and Paul Olson chipped in with 10.

“A lot of their points came off offensive rebounds,” Bialik said. “We probably got outrebounded by 25 or 30 rebounds tonight. They crushed us on the boards.

“I told the kids that we can’t give up extra possessions. We’re not efficient enough to give up that many extra tries when we’re trying to take care of our own business.

“Sometimes it takes one step back to go two forward. It’s been a long year on the kids. I can handle losing if we’re improving. You don’t have to by 6-3 or 5-4 to get to the playoffs in basketball.”

Manistee (0-9, 0-4 WMC Lakes) travels to Fremont for a conference game Friday night.

MANISTEE (35)

Huber 1 0-0 3, Kott 1 0-1 2, Scharpe 2 1-7 5, Edmondson 3 1-2 7, Halcome 1 1-2 3, Protasiewicz 0 0-2 0, Senters 0 1-2 1, Gunnett 2 0-0 4, Schlaff 3 0-0 6, Fredericks 1 0-0 2, Prince 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-16 35.

MONTAGUE (67)

Osborne 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 0-2 4, Johnston 7 0-2 14, Petersen 3 0-3 7, Olson 5 0-1 10, Raeth 5 0-0 13, Heiss 1 0-1 3, Atchison 2 5-7 9, K. Johnson 1 0-0 2, Cloud 0 1-2 1, Brassfield 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 6-15 67.

Manistee 8 6 12 9 — 35

Montague 19 17 14 17 — 67

3-point goals—Manistee (1): Huber. Montague (5): Raeth 3, Petersen, Heiss. Total fouls—Manistee 14, Montague 18. Fouled out—Montague: Osborne. Technical fouls—none.