MANISTEE — It was a bit of an odd night for the Manistee boys basketball team because it had not practiced Monday because of school being closed due to freezing rain, and had not been in the gym for three days.
So there was reason for Chippewas' head coach Dan Gustad to suspect the squad might come out sluggish in Tuesday night's non-conference home game with Whitehall.
That's exactly what they did, and rode a roller coaster throughout the game which wasn't conducive to producing a successful result, as the Chippewas (1-13) lost to the Vikings (9-4), 76-49.
"Our enthusiasm just didn't seem to get there in the first quarter," Gustad said. "But then we turned around and played a good second quarter, then we played a poor third quarter.
"It was one of those nights that I couldn't figure out what was going on. We played well in spurts, we just have to get those spurts to stay in the game and finish the game."
The Chippewas finished the first quarter with a 20-point deficit, 25-5. As Gustad said, they played much better in the second quarter, outscoring the Vikings, 19-15, but still trailed by a substantial margin, 40-24, at the half.
But the Chippewas saw the graph take a sizeable plunge downward in the third quarter when the Vikings went on a 24-7 run and entered the fourth period with a 64-31 lead.
Kaden Kott, a freshman, led the way for Manistee again with 16 points. But no other Chippewa reached double figures. Connor Beaudrie had eight, while Ethan Edmondson and Trevor Mikula each had six.
Ben Schlaff had seven rebounds, Vinny Fett six and Edmondson and Mikula four apiece. Jacob Sharp had four steals.
Whitehall was led in scoring by Camden Thompson with a game-high 20 points, with Kyle Stratton and Red Watson notching 12 apiece.
Manistee is at home again Friday for a Lakes 8 Activities Conference game against Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.