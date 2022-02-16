MUSKEGON — After playing a strong first half, and trailing by only eight, the Manistee boys basketball team couldn't keep up with Western Michigan Christian's hot shooting and ended up losing the Lakes 8 Activities Conference game, 73-40, Wednesday night on the road in a makeup game.
Despite the Warriors flexing their offensive muscles in the first quarter, the Chippewas (1-13, 1-5 Lakes 8) managed to stay with them, trailing by only a 21-14 margin at the buzzer.
The Chippewas kept it close in the second quarter, but they couldn't overtake the Warriors who outscored them by a narrow 13-12 margin in the second quarter, and into the half with a 34-26 deficit.
"We played a really gritty first half, and did some good things on the inside," Chippewas coach Dan Gustad said. "I'm really proud of the way the guys came out and scrapped in the first half.
"But, the second half we got into some foul trouble, lost a little momentum and things kind of snowballed. They (the Warriors) kept on drainng shot after shot.
"It was like no matter what happened, they could not miss. It was one of those nights."
The Warriors (4-10, 4-3 Lakes 8) began to separate from the Chippewas in the third quarter, using a 20-9 advantage in the period to open up a lead, 54-35, heading into the fourth quarter. WMC outscored Manistee, 19-5, in the final eight minutes.
Once again it was freshman Kaden Kott scoring 14 points to lead the Chippewas. He was followed by Connor Rischel with nine, Ben Schlaff and Ethan Edmondson scored six apiece.
"Connor did a yeoman's job on the boards tonight," Gustad added. "He did a lot of putbacks, did a good job in the paint and controlled that very well.
"Their big guy was just too much for us tonight. He could not miss. He took the ball to the hole well, he shot free throws well. Everything they up went in. We scrapped for every bucket we had."
Manistee is back in Muskegon on Friday night for another Lakes 8 game with Muskegon Heights.