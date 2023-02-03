MUSKEGON — Manistee's boys basketball team lost to Oakridge, 57-28, in a West Michigan Lakes contest Friday at Muskegon.
It was the Chippewas' second straight loss after they ended a long losing streak with a convincing win over LeRoy Pine River, and left them still searching for some momentum.
The Chippewas trailed by six, 17-11, at the end of the first quarter but then scored just three in the second period while the Eagles had eight and went into the half with a 25-14 deficit.
Oakridge outscored the Chippewas, 12-7, in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter holding a 37-21 lead, and then finished it out with a 20-8 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Ethan Edmondson scored six points to lead the Chippewas. He was followed by Jacob Scharp with five and Ben Schlaff added four.
The Eagles were paced by Evan Miller who put in 10 points. Matt Danteer contributed eight, while Brady Jennnings added seven and Bryson Stepfeson chipped in with six.
Manistee (1-13, 0-7 WMC Lakes) hosts Hesperia in a non-conference game Tuesday night.