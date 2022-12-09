MANISTEE — Plagued once again by a plethora of turnovers, as well as poor shooting, the Manistee boys basketball team stumbled to its second straight loss to open the season when Oakridge rolled up a 76-37 victory Friday night in Manistee.

Oakridge jumped on the Chippewas for an 8-0 lead and never led by less than nine points throughout the first half, and then quickly pulled away in the second with the fourth quarter played under a running clock.

Running from the opening tip to the final horn, and benefiting from several extra possessions because of their defense, the Eagles were never seriously threatened.

It marked the second time Oakridge had dominated its opponent, having crushed Holton, 65-28, in a non-conference game in its season opener.

“We want to play up-tempo, so we want to get out there, we want to put pressure on and we want to create the tempo in our favor,” said Oakridge head coach Tracy Ruel, “and we have 11 great athletes.

“So, we want to get out there, and we want to use our athletic ability, we want to push it, and we want to get up and down the floor.

“Defensively, we want to get in their face. We don’t want to get beat, we don’t want to gamble, but we want to stay in front of them and create turnovers, and get something easy out of it.”

The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 West Michigan Rivers) did that, rocking the Chippewas (0-2, 0-1 WMC Rivers) back on their heels right from the beginning and did not let up the entire game, even when Ruel cleared his bench in the second half.

Oakridge sped out to a 12-0 lead before the Chippewas scored their first points of the game on a basket by Ethan Edmondson with 4:46 left in the opening stanza.

Kaden Kott buried a 3-point shot a short time later, and Tramel Caviness knocked down a short jumper before Carter Fredericks made a free throw to leave Manistee trailing by 10 points, 19-10, going into the second period.

Manistee sliced the Eagles’ advantage down to seven, 24-17, early in the second when Austin Halcome hit a 4-foot shot.

But the Eagles responded with a 10-0 run to boost their lead to a more substantial 17-point margin, 34-17. The Eagles eventually led, 40-18, at the half and entered the fourth with a 48-29 lead.

Kott finished the night as Manistee’s leading scorer with 10 points. The Chippewas were only 7-of-16 at the free throw line and had 13 field goals, four of them from 3-point land. Kott had two.

Payton Ruel fired in a game-high 19 points for the Eagles, while Evan Jozsa contributed 14 and Ty Maitland finished with 11. The Eagles shot 12-of-24 at the charity stripe.

Manistee (0-2, 0-1 WMC Lakes) travel to Frankfort for its first road game of the season on Tuesday.

MANISTEE (37)

Huber 1 0-0 3, Kott 4 0-0 10, Scharp 1 0-0 2, Edmondson 1 0-2 2, Halcome 2 0-0 5, Caviness 2 1-2 5, Senters 0 2-4 2 Gunett 1 0-0 2, Schlaff 0 3-6 3, Fredericks 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 7-16 37.

OAKRIDGE (76)

Stephenson 0 1-2 1, Jennings 3 0-3 6, Danicek 2 1-2 6, Thompson 0 1-2 1, Miller 2 0-0 5, Jozsa 7 0-0 14, Ruel 7 2-2 19, Primmer 1 2-2 4, Maitland 5 01 11, Jones 1 3-5 76. Totals: 29 12-24 76.

Oakridge;19;21;28;8;—;76

Manistee;10;8;11;8;—;37

3-point goals—Manistee (4): Kott 2, Huber, Halcome. Oakridge (6): Ruel 3, Danicek, Miller, Maitland. Total fouls—Manistee 18, Oakridge 11. Fouled out—Manistee: Scharp, Schlaff. Technical fouls—none.