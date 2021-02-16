MANISTEE — Manistee's boys basketball team ran into another buzzsaw Tuesday night when Muskegon Orchard View came to town and rolled up a 73-25 win in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
"They're quickness really affected us tonight," Chippewas coach Dan Gustad said. "They're a very quick outfit, very well coached and they shoot the ball very well. They pushed the pace the entire night and we didn't have the wheels to keep up."
It started out badly for Manistee when the Chippewas were outscored, 20-5, in the first quarter. The Cardinals sprinted to a 40-15 lead at the end of the first half, and carried a 64-23 lead into the fourth period.
Grant Schlaff scored seven points to lead Manistee, followed by Connor Riechel with six, Trevor Mikula with five and Mason Adamski contributed four.
Mikula was the leading rebounder for Manistee with seven, while Francesco Flumini had four and Adamski three.