MUSKEGON — Manistee’s boys basketball team had three players score in double figures Thursday night as the Chippewas held on for a 53-50 West Michigan Lakes victory over Orchard View in Muskegon.
Austen Halcome led the way for the Chippewas (3-13,1-7 WMC Lakes) with 15 points, while Jacob Scharp and Gunnett added 11 points apiece.
The Chippewas trailed the Cardinals, 22-14, at the end of the first quarter but turned things around in the second and outscored Orchard View, 12-9, in the second cut the deficit to 31-26 at the half.
Manistee forged a narrow 14-12 edge in the third quarter to stay within three, 43-40 going into the fourth. The Chippewas outscored the Cardinals, 13-7 in the final eight minutes.
Jeff Huber contributed eight points to the Manistee offense, Ben Schlaff hauled down six rebounds and Scharp gathered in five. Halcome also had four steals and Scharp picked off three and had two blocks.
The Chippewas (3-13, 1-7 WMC Lakes) host Whitehall next Tuesday in the conference.