MANISTEE — Jacob Scharp scored 10 points in the second quarter to help the Manistee boys basketball team pull away from a first-quarter tie and cruised to a lopsided 49-20 victory over visiting Hesperia Tuesday night.

It snapped a two-game losing streak for the Chippewas, and gave them their second win of the season with the MHSAA post-season drawing ever closer.

“We still struggle shooting the ball,” said Manistee head coach Zach Bialik. “We were 17-of-59, 4-of-23 from the 3-point line and 11-of-26 at the free throw line.

“A lot of points left out there. If we’re going to beat good teams down the road, that’s something we’ve got to get better at.”

Hesperia, which has only three wins on the season itself and dropped its third straight, led for most of the low-scoring first quarter primarily because of a scrappy defense and strong rebounding on both ends of the floor.

Neither team shot the ball well, but the Panthers kept the Chippewas to just one each possession and led, 4-2, with 2:49 left in the period.

Connor Fredericks flipped in a reverse layup to send the Chippewas in front, 5-4, for their second lead of the game. But the Panthers tied it, 7-7, at the horn.

Scharp hit on a 3-point shot and scored the last 10 points of the second quarter for the Chippewas as they mounted a 23-8 lead at the half. It was 38-12 after three.

“I don’t think we realize how close we are if we shoot the ball halfway decent,” Bialik said. “We don’t need to be 50 percent, we need to be 35 percent, and we can be successful.

“We have to find some rhythm. We didn’t have much until the second quarter. Once we got going, we were okay.”

Scharp finished the night with 12 points to lead Manistee, while Austen Halcome added 10 followed by Carter Fredericks and Mason Gunnett chipped in seven apiece.

Ethan Edmondson led the Chippewas with seven rebounds. Gunnett and Schlaff pulled down six apiece. Scharp had six steals, Kayden Kott and Gunnett had four each, Nick Hornkohl picked off three, Jeff Huber, Halcome and Luke Senters each nabbed two.

Manistee (2-13) is back in action Thursday night at Muskegon Orchard View.

MANISTEE (49)

Kott 1 2-2 4, Scharp 5 1-2 12, Hornkohl 0 0-2 0, Edmondson 1 2-4 4, Halcome 3 2-5 10, Senters 0 2-6 2, Gunnett 3 1-2 7, Schlaff 1 1-2 3, Fredericks 3 0-1 7. Totals: 17 11-26 49.

Manistee 7 15 24 10 — 49

Hesperia 7 3 4 8 — 20

3-point goals—Manistee (4): Halcome 2, Scharp, Fredericks. Hesperia (1): Gould. Total fouls—Manistee 8, Hesperia 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Hesperia: bench.