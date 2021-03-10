MUSKEGON — The season-long losing streak is over.
Manistee's boys basketball team overcame a slow first half to pull away from Muskegon Catholic in the second half for a 53-35 victory in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference Wednesday night in Muskegon.
It was the second straight night Manistee (1-8) traveled to Muskegon. Tuesday night, the Chippewas lost to undefeated Muskegon Orchard View (14-0), 73-34.
"We've been struggling, and it's good to get a little confidence going," Manistee coach Dan Gustad said. "We had so many good looks, so many nice cuts and so many nice opportunities to score in the first half.
"Nothing was falling. But, they turned it on in the second half and converted a bunch of those shots and got us a cushion. We took care of the basketball and good things happened."
After setting for a 10-10 tie at the end of the first quarter, the Chippewas eased into a narrow 19-15 lead by halftime. They took off in the second half. By the end of the third Manistee opened up a 35-21 lead.
Caiden Cudny led the Chippewas with 13 points, Grant Schlaff and Connor Rischel each scored 10, Trevor Mikula had seven and Mason Adamski six.
Schlaff hauled down eight rebounds, followed by Cudney with six. Adamski and Rischel each picked off four steals. Manistee had 15 team steals.
Against the Cardinals on Tuesday, Cudney and Grant Schlaff led the Chippewas with six points apiece and Jeff Huber added five. Rischel grabbed eight rebounds to go with four points.