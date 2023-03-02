MANISTEE — Shooting only 32 percent from the field, the Manistee boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with visiting Fremont and dropped its third straight game, 55-40, Friday night in the regular season and West Michigan Conference Lakes finale in Manistee.
Fremont’s 6-foot-3 senior forward Jordan McDonald scored 26 points and reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career in leading the Packers.
“We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities,” said Manistee coach Zach Bialik, “it just wasn’t our night on the offensive end. Fremont uses their size and their strength, obviously to their advantage.
“They work the ball around well, and they definitely played well as a team. McDonald is a top five, 10 player in the conference between the big and the small (divisions).
“We knew that, but you get opportunities on the offensive end you have to capitalize on them. You have to score more than 40 points usually to win.”
Fremont jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but the Chippewas (5-17, 1-11 WMC Lakes) were able to stay with the Packers in the first quarter with Jacob Scharp and Ben Schlaff scoring four points apiece as Manistee trailed, 14-11 at the quarter break.
But then Fremont knocked down a pair of 3-point shots to start a 14-0 run in the second quarter that stretched the Packers advantage to 17 points, 28-17.
Manistee finished the quarter with just eight points, while the Packers scored 20 and went into the half with a 15-point deficit, 34-19.
Ethan Edmondson caught fire in the third quarter and hit for eight points, and the Chippewas outscored the Packers, 13-10. But the Packers still led by 12, 44-32.
Mason Gunnett hit for three 3-pointers and finished the game with 13 points to lead Manistee. Edmondson followed with eight, Schlaff six and Scharp added five.
Fremont was led by McDonald with 26 points. Chaz Miller and Gavin Richards added eight apiece.
The Chippewas now move on to the Division 3 district tournament at Mason County Central in Scottville, where the Chippewas take on Shelby in a quarterfinal matchup on Monday night.
“We had them (the Tigers) here over the Christmas break and there weren’t many kids on our side of the bench,” Bialik said. “I think we had six kids out with sickness, and hopefully we’ll give them a run for their money on Monday.”
MANISTEE (40)
Huber 1 0-0 3, Kott 1 0-0 3, Scharp 2 1-2 5, Edmondson 4 0-0 8, Senters 0 1-2 1, Gunnett 5 0-0 13, Schlaff 3 0-1 6, Fredericks 0 1-3 1. Totals: 16 2-5 40.
FREMONT (55)
Snyder 2 0-0 5, DeBlake 0 3-4 3, Miller 3 0-0 8, Richards 4 0-0 8, T. McDonald 1 0-0 2, J. McDonald 12 2-2 26. Totals: 22 5-6 55.
Manistee 11 8 13 8 — 40
Fremont 14 20 10 11 — 55
3-point goals—Manistee (5): Gunnett 3, Huber, Kott. Fremont (3): Miller 2, Mellema. Total fouls—Manistee 11, Fremont 11. Fouled out—Manistee: Scharp. Technical fouls—none.