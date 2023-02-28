MONTAGUE — Manistee's boys basketball team lost its second straight game, 38-36, to Montague in the West Michigan Conference Lakes in Montague Tuesday night.
The Chippewas were led in scoring by Mason Gunnett, who knocked down three 3-point shots and finished with 11 points, Jacon Scharp had a 3-pointer and scored nine points.
Isiah Atchinson led Montague with 11 points and Kellan Francis added 10.
After taking a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Chippewas scored just four points in the second while the Wildcats were scoring 12 and trailed, 23-16 at the half.
Continuing to struggle offensively in the second half, the Chippewas were outscored, 12-7 and entered the fourth period with a 35-23 deficit.
Manistee (5-16, 1-10 WMC Lakes) closes out its home schedule Thursday against Fremont in the WMC Lakes.