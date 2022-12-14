FRANKFORT — It was a close game, but unfortunately the Manistee boys basketball team couldn't come up with the key bucket it needed and tumbled to a 52-47 non-conference loss Tuesday at Frankfort.

But the Chippewas (0-3) gave the Panthers a battle all the way, rallying from a six-point deficit to take a 14-13 lead after the first quarter on a reverse layup from Tramel Caviness shortly before the horn.

The two teams exchanged the lead nine times in a wild second quarter until Carter Kerby nailed a step-back 3-point shot to put the Panthers ahead, 28-26, at the half.

Manistee seemed on the verge of folding when Frankfort mounted a six-point lead in the third quarter, but scrapped back to take a 39-38 lead on a bucket by Mason Gunnett with under four minutes left.

But the Panthers answered with a basket from Emmerson Farmer to take the lead back, and then held it the rest of the way although the Chippewas never quit battling.

"We just have to get over the hump of the little things," Manistee coach Zach Bialik said. "We have to learn how to win. I give it to coach (Dan) Loney, he's built and inherited a good program and gets his kids to play hard.

"(But) we learned a lot about ourselves today. We learned we can compete for four quarters. I've been telling the kids that you can't just compete for six, eight minutes.

"That was our problem the first couple games. You have to be ready for all 32. Today, we did a little better at it."

Gunnett led the Chippewas with 14 points, Austen Halcome added 10 and Kayden Kott and Ethan Edmondson finished with six each.

Manistee resumes West Michigan Lakes play with a home game against Orchard View tonight.