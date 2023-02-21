MANISTEE — After an 0-11 start, the Manistee boys basketball team has gone 5-3 over its last eight games and is playing its best ball at just the right time.

Three players combined to score 42 points and the Chippewas (5-14) won their second straight game, cruising to a 59-39 non-conference victory Tuesday night over Holton (1-18) in Manistee.

“It feels good to get another one under our belt,” said Manistee coach Zach Bialik. “The kids played, not our best basketball, but enough to get it done.

“Kaden Kott shot the ball well. Carter Fredericks, I don’t know how many rebounds he had, but he was really aggressive on the glass and it was one of Ethan Edmondson’s better offensive games for sure as of late.”

Kott hit for three 3-point baskets in the first half, scoring 11 points in the first 16 minutes and the Chippewas asserted their will on the Red Devils.

Holton stayed right with the Chippewas in the first quarter, finishing the period trailing by just two points, 14-12, at the buzzer.

Manistee caught fire in the second period, Jacob Scharp matching Kott with two 3-pointers and scoring eight points while Kott had six to lead the Chippewas to a 23-11 advantage for a 37-23 halftime lead.

The Chippewas stumbled offensively in the third quarter and were outscored, 11-10. Fortunately, their big third period allowed them to maintain a 47-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Applying defensive pressure in the fourth period, the Chippewas were able to double up on the Red Devils for a 12-6 edge. Mason Gunnert led the way with two 3-pointers.

“You want to be playing your best basketball going into March, and I think the coaches and I agree that we’re playing our best basketball of the year,” Bialik said.

“It’s exciting, but we’ve got to keep working hard. The kids know that, and they are putting in the time. We’ve got a big one on Thursday.”

Manistee was led in scoring on the night by Kott, Scharp and Gunnert while Edmondson added 10.

The Chippewas are scheduled to host arch rival Ludington in a West Michigan Lakes game Thursday night.

MANISTEE (59)

Kott 5 0-0 14, Scharp 5 2-2 14, Edmondson 5 0-0 10, Halcome 2 0-0 5, Gunnert 5 2-4 14, Fredericks 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 6-8 59.

HOLTON (39)

K. McMillan 2 0-0 5, J,. McMillan 1 0-0 2, Brant 2 3-3 8, Fialek 7 2-2 18, Albright 3 0-2 7. Totals: 15 5-7 39.

Manistee 14 23 10 12 — 59

Holton 12 11 11 6 — 39

3-point goals—Manistee (10): Kott 4, Scharp 3, Gunnert 2, Halcome. Holton (5): Fialek 2, K.McMillan, Brant, Albright. Total fouls—Manistee 11, Holton 9. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.