MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s boys basketball team fell a step further down the Western Michigan D League standings with a 55-47 loss to Mesick in Manistee Wednesday night.
The Sabers (9-5, 9-3 WMD) once enjoyed a small edge over the rest of the field in the conference, but now trails league leading Brethren (10-1) and second place Pentwater (9-1) and is tied with Mason County Eastern (9-3).
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.