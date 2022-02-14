MANISTEE — Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team hung a 49-36 defeat on Walkerville in a makeup game Monday night in the Western Michigan D League.
The Sabers (4-10, 3-9 WMD) couldn’t shake loose of the Wildcats (1-12, 1-10 WMD) until the fourth quarter as the game was close for three quarters.
It was only a five-point game at the end of the first quarter, with the Sabers leading, 10-5 at the buzzer. Walkerville stayed right with the Sabers in the second quarter, outscoring the Sabers, 13-12 to close the gap to four, 22-18 at the half.
Manistee Catholic was able to stretch its lead to nine, 39-30, at the end of the third quarter with a 17-12 advantage and then outscored the Wildcats, 10-6 in the fourth period.
“We cut our turnovers down tonight,” Sabers’ head coach Nick Fortier said. “We could have made better decisions on offense, but I thought the kids are coming around, and improving every night.
“It was nice to see Nathaniel Barnett (brought up from the junior varsity) run things at the point guard. We’re looking for somebody that can handle the ball and get it to our wings. Overall, it was a good night.”
Kyle McLinden scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Sabers. He also dished out five assists and had five blocked shots.
Lee Pizana also had a nice night with 12 points and 11 rebounds with two assists. Ryker Capling added six points, four rebounds and three assists.
The Sabers are next scheduled to see action Wednesday night at home against Marion in another league game.