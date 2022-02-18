BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic's boys basketball team couldn't get any offensive rhythm in Friday night's Western Michigan D League game at Bear Lake, and had their two-game winning streak ended, 49-36.
The Sabers kept the game close until the fourth quarter, when the Lakers pulled away.
Manistee Catholic only trailed, 9-7 at the end of the first quarter and then scored evenly with Bear Lake in the second period, each team netting 13 points to keep the deficit at two, 22-20 going into the halftime break.
Bear Lake outscored the Sabers, 11-10, in the third period and went into the fourth quarter with a narrow 33-30 edge. But the Lakers went on a tear in the third quarter, outscoring the Sabers by 10 points, 16-6 to gain separation at the end.
Lee Pizana led the Sabers (5-11, 4-10 WMD) with 14 points, and he grabbed five rebounds. Kyle McLinden added nine points and hauled down 15 rebounds while dishing out four assists.
The Sabers are next scheduled to take the floor Wednesday at home against Pentwater for another league game.