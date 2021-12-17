BALDWIN — It's been a pattern for the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team this season, win one and lose one.
That remained the same as the Sabers leveled their record at 2-2 with a 59-47 loss Thursday night to Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League game at Baldwin.
Manistee Catholic slipped to 1-2 in the conference, while the Panthers remained undefeated overall as well as the conference at 3-0.
What hurt the Sabers most was the 27 turnovers they committed on the night, and 18 of them came in the first half.
Despite their problems taking care of the ball, the Sabers finished the first quarter with a 5-4 lead. But the Panthers went into the half with a 21-14 lead. It was 44-25 after three for Baldwin.
Lee Pizana scored 23 points to lead the Sabers, and he also had three steals and four rebounds. Kyle McLinden contributed 15 points and was a real force on the boards with 22 rebounds.
The Sabers now take a break for the holidays and return to the court for a home game against Mesick on Thursday, Jan. 6.