MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic's boys basketball team hung with Baldwin in the first half of Wednesday night's Western Michigan D League game before losing ground in the second and finally losing the game, 64-47.
Baldwin ended the first quarter with a slim 10-9 lead, and the Sabers (3-9, 2-9 WMD) pulled into a 23-23 tie at the half with a 14-13 edge in the second quarter.
The Panthers (10-3 overall, 10-2 WMD) pushed out to a 10-point lead, 44-34, as they outscored the Sabers, 21-11, in the third period.
"We played a pretty good first half, and then we slipped in the second," Sabers head coach Nick Fortier said. "I feel like we're getting better every game we play since our three-week break."
Lee Pizana led the Sabers with 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Hallead added 13 points and five rebounds. Kyle McLinden scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The junior varsity Sabers defeated the Panthers, 55-53, as Nathaniel Barnett scored 22 points.
Manistee Catholic is at Mesick on Friday night in another WMD game.