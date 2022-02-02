MANISTEE — He knows it sounds like a broken record, but the fact is the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team’s biggest problem right now is taking care of the basketball.
But, there’s also the missed shots — including layups and attempts close into the basket — creating all kinds of woes for the Sabers, and they conspired against them against Brethren in Tuesday night’s 53-31 loss to the Bobcats at home in a Western Michigan D League matchup.
“It just comes down to the turnovers again,” Sabers head coach Nick Fortier said. “Carelessness with the ball, not boxing out and unnecessary fouls that put Kyle (McLinden) and Lee (Pizana) on the bench in the second quarter.
“All those things add up. At times, I thought our patience on offense was good, but at other times, I thought we got good looks, but the shots weren’t falling.
“We just have to figure out a way to make those shots fall, and find the open looks. Our guys knew coming in that Brethren was going to be tough and were going to put pressure on us. I thought our guys handled the pressure pretty well, but at times we were careless with the ball and it cost us.”
The Sabers (2-7, 1-6 WMD) started out the game strong, taking a 5-2 lead in the early going. But then the Bobcats (6-3, 6-3 WMD) popped in a 3-point bucket to bounce ahead, 6-5. Manistee Catholic trailed, 9-7 at the horn.
Manistee Catholic hung with the Bobcats through the early part of the second quarter, senior Kyle McLinden scoring on a putback to make it a three-point game, 14-11. But he drew his third foul with 3:33 left in the period and went to the bench.
Freshman Tyler Hallead rattled home a mid-range jump shot to keep the Sabers within three, 16-13, before the Bobcats opened up an 11-point bulge, 25-14 at the half. It grew to a 14-point deficit, 38-24 after three.
McLinden finished with 10 points for the Sabers, while Pizan added seven, Matt Gunia six and Ryker Capling contributed five. The Sabers were only 4 of 14 at the free throw line.
The Sabers next travel to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Friday.