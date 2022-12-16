MESICK — Manistee Catholic's boys basketball team showed improvement Thursday night when the Sabers traveled to Mesick for a Western Michigan D League game, but still came away with a tough 65-42 loss.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 3-0 WMD) put the Sabers (1-3, 1-2 WMD) in a 24-6 hole at the end of the first quarter, and they struggled to climb back into the game the rest of the way.
But the Sabers gave a good effort, outscoring the Bulldogs, 15-12 in the second period to move into the halftime break with a 36-21 deficit.
Mesick outscored the Sabers, 12-4 in the third quarter and went into the fourth carrying a 48-25 lead. The Sabers scored evenly with the Bulldogs in the final stanza, each team finishing with 17 points.
Lee Pizana again led the Sabers in scoring with 22 points. Andrew Hybza and Jackson Starchief scored six apiece and Tyler Hallead chipped in with four.
Pizana and Matthew Gunia hauled down 10 rebounds each. Ryker Capling and Hallead each had two assists. Pizana, Hallead and Gunia had two steals apiece.
The Sabers are off now until after Christmas, when they host Central Lake in a non-conference game on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
It was Mesick's 24th consecutive league victory after going unbeaten in conference play a season ago.