MANISTEE — Poor shooting and too many turnovers combined to be the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team’s undoing in Thursday night’s 42-24 loss to visiting Marion in the Western Michigan D League.

After defeating Central Lake, 48-41, in the semifinals of the Christmas tournament they hosted, the Sabers have dropped their last two and are averaging only 23 points a game.

“It’s obvious ever since the Frankfort game that we’re having trouble putting the ball in the basket,” said Sabers head coach Nick Fortier.

“We started lining up a couple new offenses, getting guys cutting through setting screens. It worked a couple times, but I think it’s going to take time warm up to it.”

Neither team warmed up on offense in the first half, with the Eagles experiencing just as much trouble making shots as the Sabers.

A lot of those shots were close in, including layup attempts off of steals that rolled around the rim and fell away harmlessly and the teams went scoreless for a good part of the first quarter.

Marion broke the ice with two free throws with 3:15 left, and the Sabers scored the first basket at 1:18. The Eagles eventually took a 10-2 lead into the second period. Marion led, 19-8, at the half.

The Sabers shaved the deficit down to seven points, 19-12, early in the third quarter, and trailed by nine, 23-14, but the Eagles hit a spurt and took a 30-16 lead going into the fourth.

“We played pretty good defense,” Fortier said. “It just comes down to if we’re going to turn the ball over ... I think we had 17 turnovers in the first half ... you’re not going to win much.

“It’s a confidence thing. We have to find ways to beat the good teams, and it all starts with confidence.”

Lee Pizana led the Sabers (2-5, 1-3 WMD) with eight points and Nathaniel Barnett chipped in with five.

Cole Meyer scored 11 points for the Eagles (4-2, 3-1 WMD), with Branden Prielipp finishing with 10 and Mason Salisbury adding nine.

The Sabers travel to Bear Lake in the WMD next Tuesday.