MANISTEE — Good, balanced scoring and some strong defense helped the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team roll to a 75-44 Western Michigan D League victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy Tuesday night in Manistee.
The Sabers (2-1, 1-1 WMD) opened up a 23-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, but stretched that out to 14 points, 38-24, by halftime. It was 61-36 after three quarters.
"I thought the guys played really well tonight," Sabers coach Nick Fortier said. "We put a lot of pressure on right from the start. The biggest thing we need to do is do better taking care of the ball. Overall, everybody played great tonight."
Freshman Tyler Hallead led the Sabers with 19 points and added three assists and four rebounds. Kyle McLinden scored 18 points, hauled down 12 rebounds.
Lee Pizana had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rykar Capling added eight points, while he also had three assists and five steals. Matt Gunia came off the bench and gave the Sabers six points, six rebounds and four blocks.