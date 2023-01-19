MANISTEE — Trailing by three at the half to a spunky Walkerville boys basketball team, Manistee Catholic rallied in the second half for a 51-47 West Michigan D League victory over the Wildcats Thursday night at home.

It stretched the Sabers winning streak to three straight, and lifted them to the .500 mark on the season at 5-5.

But the Wildcats (1-7, 1-6 WMD) made them work for it a lot harder than might have been expected coming in with just one victory in eight games this season.

Walkerville popped in a couple 3-point bombs at the outset to grab a quick 6-0 lead, and kept hitting from long range throughout the first quarter to keep it.

“They definitely made it tough on us tonight,” said Manistee Catholic coach Nick Fortier. “I definitely was not expecting that to be completely honest.

“We score a couple buckets, and then they hit another two 3s. It just adds up over time. It didn’t help that we couldn’t finish our layups, or turn the ball over making unnecessary mistakes that shouldn’t be happening.

“Obviously, this is something we need to learn from and get better overall.”

After the Sabers (5-5, 4-3 WMD) had climbed to within one, 6-5, on a bucket by Matt Gunia, the Wildcats struck back with 3-point buckets from Collin Chase and Angel Santillan-Lopez to race out to a 14-7 lead.

The Sabers answered, however, with a late charge that included five unanswered points by Nathaniel Barnett, including a 3-pointer to end the first quarter to cut Walkerville’s lead to two, 14-12, after one.

Walkerville scored the first four points of the second quarter to increase its advantage to six, 18-12 and threatened to start pulling away.

But the Sabers would have none of it, and kept it close. Gunia scored six points in the second quarter as Manistee Catholic trailed by just three, 25-22, at the half.

Tyler Hallead put the Sabers ahead for the first time on the night, 27-25 ,and they would not trail again, although they never led by more than five. It was 45-40 at the end of three, with Hallead scoring eight points in the period.

Barnett scored four big points down the stretch in the fourth quarter, and the Sabers pulled down some big defensive rebounds to give them key possessions.

“We were not getting in front of them on defense,” Fortier said. “No box outs. There’s a lot of little things we need to fix. Offensive rebounds hurt us, the putbacks at the end.

“These guys don’t quit. This is one of the hardest working groups I’ve had. They want to get better. We’ve been playing great defense, but we’ve got to find ways to score the basketball.”

Hallead finished as the Sabers’ leading scorer with 13 points, while Barnett scored 12 and Lee Pizana and Gunia added eight apiece.

Connor Shafer led the Wildcats with 12 points followed by Santillan-Lopez with nine and Chase and Jordan Oomen with eight apiece.

Leading the Sabers on the boards was Hallead with nine rebounds, while Pizana and Gunia each pulled down seven.

Gunia led in assists with five, while Barnett and Ryker Capling had four each. Gunia also topped the Sabers with six steals and Hallead finished with three.

The Sabers travel to Mason County Eastern in the WMD next Wednesday.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (51)

Capling 0 0-1 0, Pizana 3 2-4 8, Barnett 5 0-1 12, Kequom 1 0-0 3, Hallead 5 1-2 13, Gunia 4 0-0 8, Oleniczak 2 0-4 5. Star-Chief 1 0-2. Totals: 21 3-12 51.

WALKERVILLE (47)

Chase 3 0-0 8, Shafer 4 1-3 12, S. Lopez 3 0-0 9, Ooman 4 0-0 8, La Paz 3 0-2 6, A. Lopez 1 2-3 4, Totals: 18 3-8 47.

Manistee Cath. 12 10 23 6 — 51

Walkerville 14 11 15 7 — 47

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (5): Barnett 2, Hallead 2, Oleniczak, Walkerville (5): Shafer 3, Chase 2. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 11, Walkerville 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.