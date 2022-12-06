MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic's boys basketball team tipped off the regular season with a 45-25 loss to Onekama at home Tuesday night.
The Sabers got off to a very cold start, as Onekama outscored them, 10-3, in the first quarter. Manistee Catholic's scoring picked up in the second period, but the Portagers had a 19-4 advantage to build a 29-7 lead at the half.
Manistee Catholic edged the Portagers, 10-9, in the third period but still trailed, 38-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Lee Pizana led the Sabers (0-1) with nine points, while Tyler Hallead added six and Ryker Capling five.
Nathaniel Barnett had six rebounds and two assists. Hallead and Matt Gunia each had five rebounds.