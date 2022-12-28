MANISTEE — Central Lake sped out to 10-point lead early, but then the Manistee Catholic’s boys basketball team stormed back and finished with a wild 48-41 victory Thursday night in a semifinal game of Catholic’s Holiday Tournament.

The Sabers (2-3) spotted the Trojans a 2-0 lead, but then scored two unanswered baskets themselves for a 4-2 edge early in the first quarter.

But they found themselves looking at an 8-point deficit, 13-4, late in the first quarter before Tyler Hallead splashed a 3-point bomb and Jackson StarChief scored off an offensive rebound and scored inside to leave the Sabers trailing, 15-11, at the end of the opening quarter.

After the Trojans extended their advantage to 10 points, 21-11, at the 5:40 mark of the second period the Sabers charged back, going on an 11-0 run to take a 22-21 lead with 1:06 left in the first half, with StarChief converting a traditional 3-point play to cap the surge.

Central Lake recaptured the lead, 23-22, before Matt Gunia swished a close-in shot to close out the Sabers’ 13-2 charge to a 24-23 halftime lead.

“We came out really flat I thought,” said Manistee Catholic head coach Nick Fortier. “We picked it up, got within four in the first quarter, and took the lead by one at halftime.

“Then we really came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. Turnovers were costly for us here and there, but happy for the win.”

Nathaniel Barnett buried two 3-point baskets in the third quarter, and the Sabers soared to an 11-point lead, 38-27 with 3:41 left on two free throws by Lee Pizana.

Central Lake eventually closed the gap to six points, 40-34 with a 9-0 run to finish the third period.

Pizana’s offensive putback to start the fourth quarter gave the Sabers an 8-point lead, 42-34 and the Sabers managed to keep the Trojans at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Defense played a major role in the win.

“We talked to the kids about intensity,” Fortier said. “We sat in a 2-3 zone in the first half, and the kids were kind of standing around watching.

“So we started switching between a man-to-man and 2-3 zone. We were all over the place, so we wanted to make sure that we were helping on defense. Being in the zone really helped us keep them out of the paint.”

Barnett and StarChief scored 11 points apiece to lead the Sabers, while Pizana contributed 10 and Gunia eight. The Sabers shot 3-of-8 from the foul line.

Gunia and Pizana had 13 rebounds each. Pizana, Hallead and Gunia each had two assists. Pizana also had three steals.

Garrison Barrett led all scorers in the game with 19 points for the Trojans and Drayton Evans added 14.

The Sabers will play Frankfort in the championship game Thursday at 7 p.m.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (48)

Capling 1 0-0 2, 4 2-4 10, Barnett 5 0-0 11, Hallead 2 0-2 6, Gunia 4 0-0 8, StarChief 5 1-2 11. Totals: 17 3-8 48.

CENTRAL LAKE (41)

Barrett 7 3-5 19, Miller 2 0-0 5, Hoppe 1 1-2 3, Evans 5 3-8 14. Totals: 15 7-15 41.

Manistee Catholic;11;13;16;8;—;48

Central Lake;15;8;11;7;—;41

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (3): Barnett 2, Pizana. Central Lake (4): Barrett 2, Miller, Evans. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 16, Central Lake 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Manistee Catholic: bench.