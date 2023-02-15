MANISTEE — Lee Pizana had his biggest night of the season, firing in 26 points with three 3-pointers, and the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a strong 55-34 West Michigan D League victory over Bear Lake in Manistee.

After missing his first seven shots of the game, Pizana exploded for 12 points in the second quarter to help the Sabers (8-9, 7-7 WMD) pull away from the Lakers (7-11, 5-9 WMD).

“That was huge for him tonight,” said Sabers coach Nick Fortier. “He’s struggled a little bit through the first part of the year, but now that we have him dribbling the ball up, trying to take a guy one-on-one, getting to the top and then attacking the basket ... that’s what he does best.

“I think it was a good adjustment. We started slow. Just couldn’t get any shot to fall. We were getting good shots, but they just weren’t falling. Once we started hitting a few, it was contagious from there.”

The lead changed hands twice and was tied, 6-6 before the Sabers opened a four-point lead, 10-6, on two free throws by Tyler Hallead and a bucket from Jackson StarChief. It was 10-8 at the horn.

It was tied twice early in the second quarter, the last at 13-13 before Pizana caught fire. He scored seven straight, and hit two 3-pointers as the Sabers led by nine, 25-16 at the half.

Pizana nailed another 3-pointer in the third quarter that extended the Sabers advantage to 11 points, 33-22 with 4:02 left. The Sabers gained a 14-point lead, 38-24, entering the quarter break.

Fortier was happy with the Sabers’ effort al the way around, particularly on defense.

“They were boxing out.They were crashing the boards,” Fortier said. “A little bit more aggressive than our previous games. All around, I think it was a big confidence booster for us.

“We have six regular season games left, and our goal is to win six in a row and get into the tournament. We’re off to a good start tonight.”

Pizana also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Matthew Gunia contributed nine points and six rebounds.

Nathaniel Barnett came away with four steals, while Hallead and Gunia had three apiece. Hallead dished out four assists and Barnett two. Ryker Capling had two steals.

Grady Harless scored 10 points for the Lakers.

The Sabers are scheduled to travel to Pentwater for another WMD game Friday.