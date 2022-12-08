BIG RAPIDS — Manistee Catholic's boys basketball team evened its season record Thursday night with a convincing 72-21 victory over Big Rapids Crossroads at Big Rapids in the Western Michigan D League.
The Sabers jumped on the Cougars for a 30-8 lead after the first period and coasted the rest of the way, outscoring them 29-9 in the second and taking a 59-17 halftime lead. It was 68-18 after three.
Matt Gunia paced the Sabers with a game-high 22 points, while Lee Pizana scored 19 and Ryker Capling added eight.
Pizana also had 15 rebounds and five assists to top the Sabers in both categories. Capling dished out three assists. Gunia grabbed six rebounds.
The Sabers (1-1, 1-0 WMD) hosts Baldwin in another conference game next Tuesday.